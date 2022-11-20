Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Binghatti, a major Emirati property development company, based in Dubai and Jacob & Co., the globally-renowned luxury watchmaker and jewelry brand have partnered to launch an ultra-luxury skyscraper in Dubai named "Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences". Through this collaboration, the two brands aspire to set a new record for the tallest residential building in the world.

The project was revealed on Wednesday, 16th of November, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena in the City Walk, Dubai.

Situated at the heart of Business Bay, Dubai's most prominent business district, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences aims to set a new record as an architectural icon spanning over one hundred floors. The unique skyscraper will consist of two and three bedroom residential units that vary in features and size, and set a new standard for luxury living.

Jointly designed in the distinctive style of watch and jewelry brand Jacob & Co., and the leading Dubai property developers, Binghatti. Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences celebrates design that represents unrivaled modernity. The tower’s unique design boasts multiple floors dedicated to amenities such as an outdoor infinity swimming pool, a luxury spa, and a gymnasium. It also houses a dedicated concierge team that provides bespoke business services such as day care, bodyguards, chauffeur and a private chef.

The tower will host five of Dubai's most luxurious and exclusive penthouses, offering unrestricted views of the city's skyline including Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Water Canal, and its luxurious amenities include a private clubhouse with a spacious outdoor pool, an open lounge, and a dedicated Jacob & Co event space.

Inspired by the aesthetics of fine watchmaking and jewelry, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences' tower design is reminiscent of the meticulously cut gemstones that Jacob & Co. is known for. The residential units are divided into two categories: the Sapphire Collection consists of two-bedroom units, and the Emerald Suites Collection consists of three-bedroom units.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two brands aims to combine their rich heritage and exceptional expertise in the real estate and watchmaking industries. Materials, details and finishes were conceived and designed in collaboration with Jacob & Co designers who apply the highest attention to details to a new and unprecedented scale and height.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO and Head of the Architectural Division at Binghatti said: “The launch of the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences tower is a new landmark for the urban scene in Dubai, which is home to the tallest tower in the world.”

“Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences” embodies the innovative design tenors shared by Binghatti and Jacob & Co. The two partners speak the same, revealing distinct exterior silhouettes that talk to the design spirit of both world-renowned brands.

“We are inspired by the complex watch movements that excelled in Jacob & Co. watches and incorporated them into the main elements, such as embodying the diamond-shaped peaks present at the top of the tower.”

“This is the pinnacle of luxury design in this remarkable building, and it is a unique feature that adds more luxury to the skyline of the Emirate of Dubai” Added Binghatti.

From his side, Jacob Arabo, Chairman, Founder, and Creative Director of Jacob & Co. said: “Inspired by our global watchmaking collections, these penthouses will come in three variants, each bearing the name of the 3 most famous timepieces from Jacob & Co.'s flagship watches: the” Fleurs D' Garden”, “Astronomia” and “Billionaire.” The interior design of the range of penthouses will be directly inspired by their unique aesthetics. It is clear that the Billionaire's Penthouse is the crown jewel of the integrated tower.

“This collaboration represents a new way to implement our motto: “Inspired by the Impossible” and it is a commitment we take upon ourselves to push boundaries. Creativity and originality are our driving force towards designing jewelry, watches, and now a complete tower, the likes of which the world has not seen before .

“Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences is an unprecedented achievement in the world of real estate and luxury, not to mention the watch and jewelry industry,” he added.

Besides being involved in the entire design process for the high-rise, Jacob & Co. will also offer exclusively designed watches and jewelry, mostly in limited edition or one-of-a-kind pieces, that customers can purchase with their residing units.

About Binghatti:

Binghatti is a leading real estate development company in the UAE, recognized by numerous international awards such as the International Property Awards, and Forbes Middle East’s list of ‘Top 100 real estate companies in the Arab world’. The company is headed by CEO and Head of Architecture Muhammad Binghatti. The company is renowned for its major developments that carry a distinct modern architectural identity, as part of its project portfolio with an investment value exceeding AED 7 Billion. The company’s developments are spread across numerous locations within the city of Dubai, such as Down-Town, Business Bay, Jaddaf, Jumeira Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. The real estate development company is known for its rapid delivery of projects and for building iconic towers that feature word-class amenities and finishes. The major developer has bold expansion plans to double its investments over the coming years.