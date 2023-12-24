Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) proudly announced that it was recognised as the ‘Best Islamic Finance Education Provider 2023’ at the 9th Islamic Retail Banking Award ceremony held on 28th November 2023 at the Diplomat Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, attended by leaders from prominent regional and global financial institutions. This recognition, conferred by the Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) Committee in collaboration with Cambridge International Financial Advisory (IFA), underscores the BIBF's continuous commitment to excellence in advancing the Islamic finance sector, and its tireless dedication to nurturing skilled professionals capable of adapting to the dynamic changes within the global labour market has cemented its position as a pioneering entity in Islamic finance education.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, emphasised that the recognition is a testament to the institute's unwavering efforts to cultivate human capital and drive advancements within the local and global Islamic finance space. Dr. Al-Shaikh also reaffirmed the BIBF's commitment to providing comprehensive training opportunities for professionals in Islamic finance and banking, aiming to establish a robust ecosystem comprising skilled national talents that will significantly contribute to the Kingdom's economic growth.

Acknowledging the instrumental role played by the dedicated academic and administrative staff of the institute’s Islamic Finance Centre, The BIBF CEO commended their relentless commitment and invaluable contributions that played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

As one of the foremost training institutions offering professional qualifications in Islamic finance worldwide, the BIBF continuously collaborate with regulatory authorities, Islamic financial institutions, and esteemed global regulatory bodies like the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.

For details on Islamic finance offerings at the BIBF, please contact islamicfinance@bibf.com or visit the institute’s official website.