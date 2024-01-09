Manama: Under the Patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announced a strategic partnership with Eskan Bank to host the Design Thinking Forum on Thursday, 18th January 2024, at the BIBF building in Bahrain Bay. This collaboration reinforces both parties’ commitment to continuous innovation and sustainability, aligning with their vision for a forward-thinking financial sector.

This occurred at the formal signing of a collaboration agreement between the two entities. Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, executed the agreement on its behalf, and Dr. Khaled Abdulla, General Manager of Eskan Bank, signed on behalf of the bank. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of several senior officials representing both entities.

By encouraging the adoption of a design thinking mindset, the forum aims to explore innovative solutions and strategies for sustainable business growth. Discussions will delve into design thinking approaches and applications, both on local and global scales, showcasing how organizations can leverage them to their advantage.

The forum will bring together a diverse group of executives, industry experts and innovators from various sectors to share their unique experiences and insights, offering invaluable guidance on how to drive sustainable economic growth. These engagements aim to equip participants with the necessary tools and insights to embrace a design thinking mindset, enabling them to stay ahead of the digital curve in today's dynamic business environment. The event will also host executive and interactive sessions, and innovator-led discussions exploring the transformative potential of innovation.

The forum will address important themes, including delving into the core principles of design thinking, examining the impacts of digital Innovation, and guiding design thinking towards fostering a sustainable future.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, emphasises the profound impact of the enduring partnership between BIBF and Eskan Bank in organizing high-level forums and masterclasses focused on sustainability and ESG considerations. He stated, "Building on the success of the previous forum "Leading a Sustainable Economy" organized by the BIBF and Eskan Bank in 2021, this initiative aligns with the Bank’s vision of striving for innovation and sustainability.” Dr. Al Shaikh also added, “In an ever-evolving financial landscape, staying ahead of the curve is not a choice; it's a necessity. We are proud to partner with Eskan Bank, a leading innovator in the financial sector, to create a platform where industry leaders can converge, learn, and innovate—a catalyst for innovative solutions to drive business growth and contribute to the sustainable development of Bahrain's financial sector."

Dr. Khalid Abdulla, General Manager of Eskan Bank, echoed Dr. Al Shaikh's sentiments, expressing his pleasure in collaborating with the BIBF to organize this prestigious forum on design thinking. He highlighted the collective responsibility shared among various sectors and individuals within society to drive innovation and contribute to the growth of the financial sector.

