Dubai, UAE – Hip hip hooray! Whether you’re planning a Coronation street party or an afternoon tea at home, Waitrose UAE’s ‘best of British’ selection of recipes and delectable bites will ensure it’s a joyous occasion for all.



Regal Teatime Treats

A very British affair - this Victoria Sponge Cake Recipe gives a golden sponge, sandwiched with a rich buttercream and sweet raspberry jam filling. Use a fine-textured flour such as the Waitrose Duchy Organic white self-raising flour - made from organic wheat it’s perfect for soft and fluffy bakes.

There’s nothing quite like a traditional British Scone. Have fun making Waitrose’s easy-to-follow recipe and don’t forget to top with clotted cream and fruity jam such as the Duchy Organic’s range of Blackcurrant or Strawberry preserve. Simply delicious!

Cheese, Glorious, Cheese!

Fancy a carefully crafted British cheeseboard? Try the extra mature Waitrose Cornish Quartz Cheddar that’s made from 100% Cornish milk from the Davidstow creamery, or the Waitrose Red Leceister handmade on an award-winning farm in Belton, England.



Scrumptious Desserts

Waitrose Bramley Apple Pie This old-time favourite is filled with British Bramley apples encased in shortcrust pastry and topped off with demerara sugar. Pair with Waitrose’s No.1 Madagascan Vanilla Custard, rich and creamy made with West Country cream and speckled with vanilla seeds or the Waitrose Cornish Clotted Cream Ice Cream made with British milk… or both!



Supporting British farmers, artisan producers and organic growers is at the heart everything Waitrose does – bringing its customers the very best of British ingredients when they’re in season and at the peak of their flavour. Its sales from Waitrose Duchy Organic provide a donation to The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund, and since 2009, over £30 million has been raised for good causes, supporting a wide range of projects and communities.



The Coronation products are available in Waitrose & Partners UAE stores and on the online shop at Waitrose UAE .

About Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose & Partners has 17 shops which operate under license in the United Arab Emirates, Middle East. The British retailer combines the convenience of a supermarket with the expertise and service of a specialist shop - dedicated to offering quality food that has been responsibly sourced, combined with high standards of customer service. The retailer’s omnichannel business also includes the online grocery service waitrose.ae.



Waitrose & Partners in the UK has 331 shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, exporting products to more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Waitrose UK can also be found here.

