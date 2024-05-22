Manama, Bahrain:- BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, proudly announces the launch of its transformative six-month Fintech Drivers Program tailored for Bahraini youth with ambition towards fintech. This initiative, in line with existing partnership with Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01) and General Assembly, reflects BENEFIT's steadfast commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation and propelling the Kingdom’s financial services industry forward.



Amidst the relentless pace of digital transformation and shifting market dynamics, the demand for skilled professionals in fintech remains high. With the Fintech Drivers Program, BENEFIT aims to address this imperative by cultivating a pipeline of exceptional talent poised to shape the future of finance in Bahrain.

"At BENEFIT, we believe in the power of talent to drive innovation and fuel growth," stated Salah Alawadhi, Chief of Human Resources & Administration at BENEFIT. "The Fintech Drivers Program represents our dedication to empowering graduates with the skills, knowledge and experience needed to thrive in the dynamic world of fintech." He added



The first batch of graduates commenced their journey earlier this month with a comprehensive orientation. As the program progresses, they will continue their journey through training and immersive learning experiences with real-world projects and assignments, giving them the opportunity to apply their newfound knowledge and drive innovation within BENEFIT's dynamic ecosystem.

This pioneering initiative underscores BENEFIT's strategic partnership with Reboot Coding Institute, a collaboration aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry. By leveraging the expertise of Reboot01 in nurturing tech talent and BENEFIT's unparalleled industry insights, the Fintech Drivers Program is poised to deliver a transformative learning experience that equips graduates with the practical skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the fintech landscape.

Through the Fintech Drivers Program, BENEFIT endeavors to cultivate a new generation of dynamic, forward-thinking fintech professionals who will not only meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape but also drive sustained growth, innovation and excellence across the financial services sector in the Kingdom.

