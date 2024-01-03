ABU DHABI, UAE – Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Abu Dhabi. Nestled in the heart of Khalifa City on A Theyab Bin Eissa St, the restaurant promises a culinary experience like no other with its Mediterranean and Italian-inspired menu.

Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle invites guests to savor an enticing array of dishes crafted by the renowned Chef Lev. With a focus on authentic flavors and fresh, high-quality ingredients, the menu showcases a diverse selection for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee, and dinner.

Chef Lev, known for his expertise in the Mediterranean and Italian culinary traditions, has meticulously curated each dish to bring a unique and satisfying dining experience to the Abu Dhabi community. From savory breakfast options to hearty lunches, delightful afternoon teas, and indulgent dinners, Bella Vita promises to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

One of the highlights of Bella Vita's offerings is its coffee selection, featuring the finest blends that cater to coffee lovers. Whether you're looking for a quick pick-me-up or a leisurely coffee break, Bella Vita promises to deliver a premium coffee experience.

The restaurant's ambiance reflects a blend of modern elegance and comfort, creating a welcoming and warm space for guests to gather and enjoy memorable meals. The open and inviting atmosphere complements the culinary offerings, providing the perfect backdrop for socializing or private dining occasions.

"We are excited to introduce Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle to the vibrant Abu Dhabi dining scene," said Murad Azarat, Director of Operations at Bella Vita. "Our commitment is to deliver a genuine and satisfying culinary experience, rooted in the rich traditions of Mediterranean and Italian cuisine complimented by an extensive range of premium coffees. We invite the community to join us in celebrating the art of good food and warm hospitality."

Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle is poised to become a go-to destination for those seeking delicious, thoughtfully crafted meals in a welcoming environment. The opening marks the beginning of a new chapter in Abu Dhabi's culinary landscape.

For more information, please contact: +971529107272. Opening hours: 9 AM – 11:30 PM. For the latest updates, follow @bellavita.ad.

About Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle:

Bella Vita Restaurant owned by Labelle Chocolate is a newly opened dining venue in Abu Dhabi, specializing in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine. With a focus on authenticity and quality, the restaurant offers a diverse menu curated by renowned Chef Lev. Located at Villa 1 - A Theyab Bin Eissa St - Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi , Bella Vita invites guests to experience a flavorful journey through breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee, and dinner.