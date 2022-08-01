Spend AED 500 or more at Dubai Mall and submit receipts at the Star Atrium to enter the 9-week draw

Dubai, UAE: This summer, Dubai Mall is offering one lucky participant the extraordinary opportunity to become a millionaire with The Biggest Deal of The Year.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dubai Summer Surprises, in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, residents and visitors across Dubai will be able to win big by simply shopping, dining, or enjoying entertainment experiences at Dubai Mall.

With a spend of AED 500 or more, shoppers can head over to the on-ground activation situated at the Star Atrium and submit their receipts to take part in The Biggest Deal of The Year for a shot at the weekly prize of an AED 25,000 Emaar Gift Card and the golden chance to win the spectacular grand prize of AED 1 million at the end of the summer.

While submitting receipts, take a moment to experience the stunning on-ground activation which offers a range of immersive family-friendly experiences suitable for all, including fun games, sustainable workshops, and more exciting activities.

For a seamless experience, take advantage of Dubai Mall’s Shop and Drop service, where shoppers can store their bags for free at one of many, handy guest services desks and have them delivered directly to their cars or doorstep.

From designer shops to delightful cuisines, entertainment experiences, and everything in between, what better way to spend this summer than at Dubai Mall and to be rewarded with The Biggest Deal of the Year. Winners will be announced weekly through submitted phone numbers and emails, with the grand prize winner announced on the last day of the campaign.​

