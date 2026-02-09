Dubai, United Arab Emirates – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology organization, is showcasing the latest innovations from its Connected Care segment at World Health Expo (WHX Dubai 2026), a leading regional exhibition. This year BD will be spotlighting innovations in healthcare from AI-enabled technologies to pharmacy automation, reinforcing its commitment to advancing digital adoption, enhancing patient safety, and equipping clinicians with intelligent tools that drive better outcomes. Taking center stage at BD’s booth (S15.B10) are its next-generation Advanced Patient Monitoring (APM) technologies, including the HemoSphere Stream™ technology and the VitaWave Plus™ Cuff, alongside the HemoSpher Alta™ monitor.

“Our participation at World Health Expo Dubai 2026 reflects BD’s unwavering commitment to accelerating innovation that supports patient care,” said Nazih Darwish, the newly appointed President for Middle East, Turkey & Africa at BD. “From our advanced patient monitoring technologies to our intelligent medication management platforms, we are empowering clinicians with connected, data-driven solutions that enhance patient safety, simplify clinical workflows, and drive better outcomes. As healthcare systems across the region continue their digital transformation, BD remains a trusted partner in shaping a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future of care.

The European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care statements suggest the importance of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring. Access accurate, continuous, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring wherever a compatible patient monitor is available with the VitaWave Plus™ System.

Also making its debut, the HemoSphere Alta™ Monitor is designed with smart and predictive parameters, this monitor is designed to help clinicians detect hemodynamic instability before it occurs - so clinicians can stay ahead of critical moments.

The goal of BD Incada™ is to unify data across compatible BD devices, delivering enterprise-wide visibility, AI-powered insights, and enhanced security features for controlled substance management.

BD’s presence at WHX Dubai 2026 also highlights how its innovation strategy is anchored in its Signature Programmes™, which address the most critical and systemic challenges facing the healthcare industry today including patient safety, workforce sustainability, and operational efficiency.

Visitors to BD’s booth at WHX Dubai 2026 are invited to engage with BD experts, experience live demonstrations of its global debut technologies, and explore how connected, intelligent solutions are transforming care delivery across the GCC and beyond. World Health Expo Dubai, formerly Arab Health, is where the world of healthcare meets to power healthcare globally. For more than 50 years, it has served as the meeting point for professionals who move industry forward, connecting the people, products, and ideas transforming care today.

