Manama-Bahrain: Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC), in a strategic partnership with Mastercard, is set to transform Bahrain’s commercial payments landscape with the introduction of their Commercial Cards Program for companies, corporations and small and medium sized businesses.

Through this partnership, Mastercard and BCFC will offer solutions to effectively manage company expenses, payables, and overall cash flow. From day-to-day expenses, supplier payments, utility bills, to managing travel expenses, governmental, and business-to-business payments, Commercial Cards Program promises better visibility and efficiency in commercial B2B payment flows. In addition the credit card carries a unique value proposition including but not limited to a rebate system to complement the existing benefits of the commercial credit card.

“Our collaboration with Mastercard is a strategic move to provide businesses in Bahrain with innovative payment solutions that cater to their diverse financial needs. With the introduction of the Commercial Cards program, we are not only enhancing our product portfolio but also driving innovation, automation, and digitization in the commercial payments sector,” said Abdulla Bukhowa, CEO of BCFC.

“Mastercard’s partnership with BCFC underscores our pledge to fostering digital payment flows and enhancing the commercial B2B space through trusted payment solutions. Together, we aim to empower businesses with tools that offer unparalleled efficiency and control over their financial operations. Our recent endeavors in the region, in partnership with the BCFC, have been pivotal in driving the adoption of digital payment solutions, reflecting our vision for a world beyond cash and our commitment to financial growth in the region,” stated Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard.

This collaboration between BCFC and Mastercard is poised to redefine the way businesses oversee their expenses and payments, marking a significant step towards a more digitized and efficient commercial ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

