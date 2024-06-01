DUBAI - The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong co-hosted today a high-level roundtable in Dubai. The meeting marked the continued collaboration between the two regulatory bodies and showcased the attractiveness of Hong Kong as a premier hub for investors. It also reciprocated the DFSA’s recent visit to Hong Kong, which demonstrated to Hong Kong firms the appeal of the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).

Key DFSA representatives attending the session were Ian Johnston, Chief Executive, Charlotte Robins, Managing Director of Policy and Legal, and Brad Douglas, Senior Director, Head of Markets, Strategy & Risk. Representing the SFC were Julia Leung, Chief Executive, Christina Choi, Executive Director of Investment Products, and a small delegation of SFC staff.

During the session, both authorities discussed how to further bolster financial collaboration between Hong Kong and the DIFC. Ms Choi discussed the Hong Kong market landscape and the regulatory regime. This was followed by discussions of mutual interest such as the latest regulatory developments in both regions, and questions from the attendees about the opportunities that Hong Kong offers.

Several asset managers, fund managers, distributors, as well as DIFC trade bodies, were amongst more than 15 industry participants who attended the event, which focused on opportunities for DIFC-based asset managers to distribute funds in Hong Kong.

DFSA Chief Executive Ian Johnston said: “It was an honour to meet with the SFC once again and to host them in Dubai. This visit further strengthens the China-Middle East corridor, and we see tremendous potential for collaboration between the DIFC and Hong Kong, particularly in the asset management sector.”