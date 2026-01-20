MUSCAT: BankDhofar has announced the launch of the Mastercard World Elite Credit Card, introducing one of the most prestigious card offerings in the global Payment’s ecosystem to customers in Oman. Designed for affluent, globally connected individuals, the new card reinforces the Bank’s commitment to delivering best-in-class lifestyle, travel, and financial solutions tailored to the evolving expectations of discerning customers.

Positioned at the highest tier of Mastercard’s portfolio, the World Elite Credit Card is the ideal companion for luxury-oriented customers who value exclusivity, convenience, and superior rewards. Cardholders can earn 1.5 % value back on international spending and 1 % value back on domestic purchases, enabling them to enjoy tangible rewards on both domestic and overseas transactions.

A defining feature of the Mastercard World Elite Credit Card is its premium travel proposition. Cardholders benefit from unlimited airport lounge access worldwide, with complimentary access for themselves and one accompanying guest. To further enhance the travel experience, the card offers airport fast-track services, allowing cardholders to bypass standard queues and enjoy priority processing, with three complimentary fast-track services available annually at select destinations.

The card also delivers comprehensive protection benefits designed to provide peace of mind while travelling. These include travel inconvenience insurance and travel medical insurance, offering coverage against unexpected disruptions and medical emergencies. Combined with Mastercard’s advanced security features and global acceptance, the World Elite Credit Card ensures a secure and seamless payment experience wherever cardholders go.

Beyond travel, the Mastercard World Elite Credit Card offers elevated everyday value through preferential merchant offers, curated luxury experiences, and access to exclusive events and partnerships. Supported by higher credit limits, tailored rewards, and premium service standards, the card functions not merely as a payment tool, but as a lifestyle enabler aligned with the aspirations of high-net-worth and high-income customers.

The card is available to Omani nationals and residents aged 18 and above, with supplementary cards available from the age of 13. Applicants must meet a minimum monthly salary requirement of OMR 3,000, in line with BankDhofar’s credit card policy criteria. The annual fee is set at OMR 60 for the primary card and OMR 30 for supplementary cards, with fee waivers available from the second year upon meeting specified annual spend thresholds.

With the launch of the Mastercard World Elite Credit Card, BankDhofar continues to expand its premium banking proposition, delivering globally recognised products that combine status, security, and superior value—while reaffirming its position as a leading provider of innovative financial solutions.