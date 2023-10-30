Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah recently hosted a group of second-year MBA students from Columbia Business School in New York city, providing them with valuable insights into the regional banking industry and the Bank's strategic initiatives. This visit was part of their week-long professional tour of the UAE, which saw 26 talented MBA candidates from the class of 2024 interact with the Bank's leadership team at their head office in Sharjah.

The global immersion course, a key component of the MBA program, offers students hands-on exposure to business practices in international markets. Besides strengthening their ability to manage cultural and contextual differences, the course broadens their global perspective. Led by Professor Aamir Rehman, the students had the opportunity to witness how a successful financial institution operates and to learn about the latest trends and strategies in the banking industry. Their deep curiosity and thirst for knowledge left a lasting impression on the Bank's leadership team, who are confident that the students will make a significant impact in their respective fields.

The students had an interactive session with Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, the recently appointed CEO of Bank of Sharjah, where they sought to understand the nuances of regional banking in contrast to global and Western norms. They also had the opportunity to inquire about his future plans and the challenges he anticipates in achieving his growth targets. Furthermore, the students gained from the experiences shared by Mr. Haig Nerguizian, the Group Head of M&A and Structured Transactions at the Bank and a Columbia Business School alumnus.

Bank of Sharjah is committed to fostering robust, enduring relationships with the academic community. The Bank's senior management eagerly looks forward to interacting with ambitious students who are poised to become the business leaders of tomorrow.

