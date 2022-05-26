Riyadh: Bahri, a global leader in transportation and logistics, was recently honored with two coveted awards at the 2022 Global Good Governance (3G) Awards in recognition of its unwavering commitment to nurturing employee-centered workplace culture and adopting responsible and sustainable business practices. The company received the ‘3G Championship Award in Human Resource Development’ and the ‘3G Sustainability Reporting Award’ from the premier awards program that celebrates excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare.

The awards come as a reflection of Bahri’s continued efforts to add tremendous value to its more than 4,000 employees and develop local talent with a focus on women and youth in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, all while reducing environmental impact with a dedication to safe and sustainable business practices. In its efforts to ensure transparency and improve its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, the company has adopted best disclosure and reporting practices, including the Annual Sustainability Report for 2020. Notably, Bahri improved its ESG Invest ranking among the companies listed on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, Tadawul, from 16 in 2019 to 5 in 2020.

As a global maritime leader, Bahri always seeks to set benchmarks in all aspects of business operations and relationships. Human capital and sustainability are at the core of the company’s quest for excellence. And as an employer of choice, Bahri attracts and retains the best talents. With a committed workforce being its biggest asset, it takes a holistic approach to human capital development, covering all aspects of employee welfare and well-being and professional growth and development.

In addition to many internal initiatives that provide its both onshore and offshore staff with opportunities for upskilling and development, Bahri, in partnership with various public and private entities, has introduced many programs aimed at nationalizing the labor force and attracting the best talent across different roles, including the Graduate Development Program (GDP), Cooperative Training Program (COOP), and Onboard practical trainings to maritime students from King Abdulaziz University, among others.

Bahri’s sustainability framework strategy encompasses four pillars, including Environmental Protection, People and Safety, Responsible Business, and Creating Value. The company ensures strict adherence to the highest standards and local and international regulations for environmental protection in all aspects of its commercial operations. It has pledged to fight climate change by supporting the use of innovation and technology to achieve a cleaner, more energy-efficient, and sustainable global economy. The company’s modern, state-of-the-art maritime vessels are on track to burn less fuel and reduce overall nitrogen oxygen emissions, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s objectives.

-Ends-