The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it reached an agreement with Baltimore County to revise an $8.26 million grant agreement to enable Tradepoint Atlantic (TPA) to accommodate more cargo.

Repurposing the grant funds will allow a boost in cargo to Sparrows Point at the Port of Baltimore, which is outside the area affected by last week’s collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and continues to move cargo.

The changes will enable Baltimore County and TPA to speed paving at least 10 acres that will be used for additional cargo laydown area by the end of April, the department said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Christina Fincher)