ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2024 (WAM) -- Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its partnership with China's SF Airlines to increase the frequency of flights between their mega hubs, Abu Dhabi and Ezhou.

Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will also launch a new freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi to boost cargo connectivity and capacity between China, the UAE, and other global destinations.

Starting 15th July 2024, Etihad Cargo will operate two freighters between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou, connecting China to its global network through the carrier's Abu Dhabi hub. SF Airlines will operate an additional freighter from Ezhou, bringing the total number of flights between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou to five per week.

They will also launch a new weekly freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi, adding a fifth gateway destination to Etihad Cargo's Chinese network. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, China's third-largest cargo airport, has been among the world's top 20 airports by cargo volume since 2021.

The increased frequency of flights between Ezhou and Abu Dhabi and the introduction of a flight from Shenzhen to Abu Dhabi will provide an incremental capacity of over 200 tonnes, bringing the total weekly available capacity from the partnership to 630 tonnes.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo of Etihad Cargo, commented, "By expanding this strategic partnership with SF Airlines, Etihad Cargo's partners and customers will have greater access to strategic markets in China, the UAE, and destinations across Etihad's global network. This ongoing collaboration will contribute to the broader economic and strategic objectives of both the UAE and China."

Robert Zhang, Commercial Director of SF Airlines, said, "We are excited to announce that the cooperated routes between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will expand to six flights per week starting from July, as our two companies celebrate the one-year anniversary of our partnership."