Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Ossama Rabie has called A.P. Moller-Maersk Group to take positive decisions and amend its shipping schedules by gradually resuming transiting via the Suez Canal amid stability in the Red Sea region, according to a statement.

This was discussed with a delegation from A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, headed by Camilla Jain Holtse, the group's Vice President and Head of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs.

Rabiee said the current challenges in the Red Sea region reflected the Suez Canal’s role in achieving the sustainability of global supply chains, given their impact on rising operational costs and longer transits.

He added that the authority responded to requests from a number of shipping lines to grant a 15% discount on transit fees for container ships with a net tonnage of 130,000 tons or more for 90 days as of May 15th.

The current conditions are favorable for making more positive decisions regarding the return of transit through the Suez Canal, he said, highlighting global and regional interest to fully settle the navigation issue in the Red Sea region.

For her part, Jain Holtse lauded the strategic role of the Suez Canal, given the partnership between the two sides, which dates back to more than 100 years.

She stressed the group's keenness to return to sailing through the Suez Canal, noting that Maersk monitors the latest developments in the security situation in the Red Sea region.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).