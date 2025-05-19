Egypt - The Chairperson of Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Walid Gamal El-Din, met with a high-level delegation from China’s Guangdong Province, led by its Governor Wang Weizhong, to discuss enhancing joint cooperation, the SCZone announced in a statement.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore collaboration in the industrial, logistics, services, and port sectors. The Chinese delegation included Minister Plenipotentiary Jiao Liusheng, Counselor at the Chinese Embassy, several provincial officials, and representatives from major Chinese corporations. SCZone executive leadership also attended.

Gamal El-Din stated that “the SCZone is keen on deepening cooperation with Chinese investments from various Chinese cities and provinces.” He added that this aims “to optimally leverage the successful strategic partnership with Chinese companies already operating within the zone, a partnership supported by the political leadership of both nations.”

“We aim to build on successful past partnerships with Chinese investments and seek further collaboration,” Gamal El-Din said, according to the statement. He noted that current cooperation “encompasses ports, industrial zones, and logistics areas,” and highlighted “the past successes of Chinese companies and the diversity of Chinese investments in sectors targeted for localisation under the SCZone’s strategy.” He also “affirmed his aspiration for cooperation in other areas critical to both the Egyptian and global economies, such as the automotive sector, renewable energy, and technology.”

In turn, the Governor of Guangdong Province, Wang Weizhong, “expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with the SCZone.” He “emphasized the importance of having company representatives from the province present to explore investment opportunities within the SCZone” and “commended the SCZone’s role in fostering an attractive investment climate for Chinese companies,” the statement reported.

“The Suez Canal Economic Zone boasts a prime location and significant investment incentives; we encourage companies from our province to invest there,” Governor Wang Weizhong stated. He explained that “the zone serves as a global centre for industry and logistics and a launchpad for Egyptian exports to international markets, particularly given its strategic location and existing free and international trade agreements.” The Governor further “noted his country’s commitment to full cooperation and experience-sharing with the SCZone, and to advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations to even broader horizons.”

