Iraq launched two large-scale industrial initiatives in the soutnern port of Basra on Wednesday, with the Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khaled Battal al-Najm, describing them as a turning point for national development and local job creation.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Najm highlighted the country’s largest chemical production complex at the General Company for Petrochemical Industries.

The plant, set to be built using modern membrane cell technology, is designed to produce 120 tonnes of caustic soda, 106 tonnes of liquid chlorine, 185 tonnes of hydrochloric acid, and 150 tonnes of sodium hypochlorite daily.

“The facility will support key sectors such as oil, water treatment, and manufacturing, while generating new employment opportunities for residents of Basra,” he said.

He stressed that the project addresses essential public needs, particularly in the sterilisation of drinking water, and is part of a broader plan to replace outdated plants with high-efficiency alternatives.

Separately, the minister launched the Green Mountain Industrial City—the first of its kind in Iraq—developed in partnership with China’s Tsingshan Group and the General Company for Iron and Steel.

The site will cover 2,000 dunams and host facilities focused on steel, construction materials, and related industries, with modern infrastructure tailored for long-term industrial growth.

“The city represents a shift toward integrated, sustainable manufacturing zones that will strengthen Iraq’s economic base, expand production capacity, and offer specialized employment,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

