ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), a global energy maritime logistics leader, has selected US-based Regent’s electric seaglider for a proof-of-concept trial to assess the craft’s suitability for transporting personnel to and from offshore energy infrastructure.

The announcement was made at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ event, currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Regent’s ‘Viceroy’ seaglider – a next-generation maritime craft – combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat, offering high-speed, zero-emission transport.

The proof-of-concept is the first phase in a potential multi-stage deployment that could see the technology incorporated more widely across ADNOC L&S’s offshore logistics operations.

Regent will manufacture its electric seagliders in the UAE. It will also provide aftermarket services such as maintenance, boosting local manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s industrial base.

The proof-of-concept trial will also be managed by a UAE-based seaglider operator, delivering additional in-country value and positioning the UAE as a hub for advanced maritime innovation.

ADNOC L&S Chief Executive Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi said the group was committed to adopting innovative technologies that enhance the safety, sustainability and efficiency of its operations.

"This proof-of-concept trial with Regent’s seagliders marks an important milestone in our journey to decarbonise offshore logistics, while supporting ‘Make it in the Emirates’ through the development of future-ready maritime capabilities in the UAE," he noted.

The Viceroy can carry up to 12 passengers or 1,600 kg of cargo and is capable of speeds up to 300 km per hour for routes up to 300km.

Its ability to operate in multiple modes - floating, foiling and flying - offers unique versatility and comfort for offshore transport.

Compared with helicopters, the craft provides up to 80% lower operational costs and is equipped with advanced sensors and automated controls to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Regent Co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer said: "We could ask for no better end user for seagliders in the UAE than the largest energy producer in the country and leader in innovation and sustainability."

"Seagliders will drastically reduce the time, cost, and emissions of offshore energy logistics, and we look forward to working together to set a new standard for the energy industry," he stated.

The proof-of-concept trial aligns with ADNOC Group’s broader Net Zero by 2045 ambition and supports the UAE’s strategic objectives to foster innovation, sustainability and national industrial growth, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).