DUBAI: In a significant step towards operational innovation and sustainability, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Keolis MHI (the operator and maintainer of Dubai Metro and operator Dubai Tram), has launched a pioneering initiative deploying drone technology to clean the facades of Dubai metro and tram stations. The initiative is part of RTA’s commitment to exploring future-ready solutions that enhance safety, optimise resources, and support environmental goals.

This trial marks a significant shift from conventional facade cleaning methods, traditionally requiring up to 15 personnel per station. The drone-based solution operates with a smaller team of 8 people, significantly reducing manpower needs by more than 50% and minimising potential risks associated with working at height or in complex access areas. The technology provides an efficient solution in comparison with the conventional system.

Mohammed Al Ameeri, Director of Maintenance at RTA’s Rail Agency, said, “This pilot initiative reflects RTA’s commitment to adopting innovative technologies that enhance safety, optimise resources, and support Dubai’s sustainability goals. Trialling drone-based facade cleaning is a step towards smarter maintenance practices that reduce environmental impact and safeguard worker well-being, fully aligned with our strategy to transform mobility services across the city.”

Al Ameeri added, “Drones reduce the need for workers to be exposed to high-risk areas, while using less water per station which is a meaningful contribution to our environmental strategy. Working with Keolis MHI on this initiative provides many opportunities, and with the continuous development and enhancement of automated solutions, we can support safer, greener infrastructure maintenance."

The trial has already been providing valuable insights into the potential of drone-assisted cleaning. While traditional methods still offer greater flexibility and detail in some areas, the drone solution presents an exciting starting point for future refinement. RTA and Keolis MHI is evaluating opportunities to blend both approaches for a hybrid model that balances sustainability, effectiveness, and operational efficiency.