Jordan’s Transport Ministry is carrying out 58 projects covering roads, rail and other logistic facilities but 19 of them have been stalled, according to the Ministry.

In a report published by Al-Ghad newspaper on Thursday, 17 projects have been completed on time and 17 others are moving ahead on schedule.

“There are 17 projects which have been delayed while two others have been frozen and five projects have not been started yet,” it said without specifying reasons for the delay.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.