Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the Omani-Emirati railway network, announced on Thursday the appointment of French transport engineering and consultancy firm Systra to provide project and engineering consultancy services for the $2.5 billion mega project linking UAE’s national railway network to Sohar Port in Oman.

Under the terms of the agreement, Systra will deliver technical support for the joint railway network, which includes contract management, overseeing the performance of contractors and suppliers to ensure full compliance with all requirements and standards, and providing essential technical support for managing health, environmental, safety, and security standards, according to a Hafeet Rail press statement.

Additionally, Systra will manage and monitor the project schedule, review engineering designs, and supervise project execution, testing and commissioning up to the start of operations.

In May, Hafeet Rail had announced the awarding of civil works contracts for the joint network to an Omani-Emirati alliance led by Trojan Construction Group (NPC) and Galfar Engineering and Contracting. Additionally, the systems and integration contracts were awarded to a joint venture between Siemens and Hassan Allam Construction (HAC) to equip the trains with the latest technologies.

