Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the Omani-Emirati railway network, has signed up SYSTRA, a leading French engineering and consultancy firm specializing in public transport and infrastructure, to provide administrative and engineering consultancy services for the joint network.

Under the terms of the agreement, SYSTRA will deliver comprehensive technical support for the joint railway network, which includes contract management, overseeing the performance of contractors and suppliers to ensure full compliance with all requirements and standards, and providing essential technical support for managing health, environmental, safety, and security standards, said a statement from Hafeet Rail.

Additionally, the French group will manage and monitor the project schedule, review engineering designs, and supervise project execution, testing and commissioning up to the start of operations, it stated.

Awarding the contract, Ahmed Al Bulushi, Chief Executive Asset Management at Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, and Board Member of Hafeet Rail, said: "Engaging SYSTRA, a globally recognized leader in railway and infrastructure consultancy, as our administrative and engineering consultant marks a pivotal milestone for the UAE-Oman Rail Network project. This partnership guarantees the highest levels of safety and security, in line with international standards."

"Furthermore, we are dedicated to fostering the development of national talent in both countries by harnessing SYSTRA’s unparalleled expertise and experience amassed over six decades across eighty countries. This collaboration will undoubtedly propel our project to new heights of excellence and innovation," stated Al Bulushi.

Jean-Christophe Chuniaud, UAE & Europe Vice President at SYSTRA, said: "Our partnership with Hafeet Rail allows us to bring our global expertise to the UAE-Oman Rail Network project. We will provide innovative and sustainable engineering solutions, drawing on our substantial experience in railway projects worldwide."

"This collaboration aims to meet the highest international standards, achieving the project's economic and social objectives," he stated.

The UAE-Oman Rail Network is poised to play a pivotal role in the infrastructure, transportation, and logistics sectors of both countries.

By improving the connectivity of sea and land ports, manufacturing centers, and major markets, the network will facilitate trade and enhance the nation's efforts to achieve sustainability and climate neutrality goals.

Recently, Hafeet Rail had announced the awarding of civil works contracts for the joint network to an Omani-Emirati alliance led by Trojan Construction Group (NPC) and Galfar Engineering and Contracting.

Additionally, the systems and integration contracts were awarded to a joint venture between Siemens and HAC to equip the trains with the latest technologies, it added.

