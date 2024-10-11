ABU DHABI - Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, has concluded the first edition of Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference (Global Rail) 2024.

The event saw the signing of 10 MoUs and agreements with international companies specialising in railways, transport, and infrastructure, aiming to shape the future of the transport and infrastructure sector.

The inaugural edition of the exhibition was held with the support of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

The event was hosted by Etihad Rail in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), ADNEC Group, and dmg events, under the theme “Setting Transport Infrastructure and Global Connectivity in Motion”.

The MoUs and agreements included the following:

-MoU with Presight AI Technologies LLC in the field of Artificial Intelligence

Etihad Rail signed an MoU with Presight AI, a leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and big data analytics company, to explore and implement cutting-edge digital solutions across Etihad Rail’s operations. This strategic collaboration will leverage Presight AI's expertise in generative AI, smart transportation, and logistics to enhance Etihad Rail's efficiency, productivity, and overall digital transformation. The partnership will focus on developing and deploying AI-driven solutions for capital planning, corporate excellence, and other key business units, positioning Etihad Rail at the forefront of AI-powered innovation in the railway industry.

-MoU with RITES Ltd. for knowledge exchange in railways and infrastructure

Etihad Rail signed an MoU with RITES Ltd. the leading Indian public sector enterprise specialising in transportation and infrastructure. The agreement aims to explore potential synergies and collaboration, unlocking opportunities in railway and infrastructure development in the UAE and wider region. This includes the supply and leasing of rolling stock, as well as consultancy and project management for railway development.

-MoU with (KNR) and (KORAIL) in railway construction and project management

Etihad Rail also signed an MoU with Korea National Railway (KNR) and Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL). The agreement will foster a multifaceted collaboration encompassing technical exchanges, knowledge sharing, and joint efforts in railway construction, project management, operations, facility maintenance, and rolling stock. The partnership aims to drive innovation and best practices in rail infrastructure development, leveraging the expertise of all three organisations.

-MoU with Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) for

knowledge exchange and technical cooperation

Among the strategic partnerships was an MoU between Etihad Rail and Austrian Federal Economic Chamber to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in the railway sector. This partnership will focus on sharing best practices and expertise in key areas such as railway planning, construction, operation, maintenance, and technology. The collaboration also aims to explore opportunities in intermobility, high-speed rail, and sustainable railway practices, further strengthening ties between the UAE and Austria in rail development and innovation.

-MoU with L&T Technology Services Limited to establish a National Mobility Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Rail has signed an MoU with L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a global engineering services company, to explore the joint establishment and operation of a National Mobility Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge physical and digital solutions for a more sustainable, inclusive, and intelligent transportation ecosystem. The centre will also focus on fostering talent and expertise in rail, mobility, and related fields through research, collaboration, and commercialisation initiatives.

-MoU with IronLev to explore magnetic levitation technologies to enhance rail operations

This collaboration will explore integrating IronLev's unique passive ferromagnetic levitation system, which operates without complex and costly infrastructure, into Etihad Rail's operations. The partnership aims to unlock the potential of faster, more energy-efficient, and smoother transportation solutions for the UAE, potentially transforming the future of rail transport in the region and beyond.

-MoU with Nevomo for autonomous rail solutions

Etihad Rail also partnered with Nevomo, a European deep-tech company specialising in autonomous rail transport, to explore the potential of implementing cutting-edge solutions for enhanced efficiency and sustainability in the UAE's railway sector. The collaboration will focus on identifying potential use cases for Nevomo's Magrail Booster Technology, particularly in ports, logistics, and freight operations.

-Partnership with Hitachi to leverage communication systems and smart mobility solutions

Etihad Rail signed an MoU with Hitachi Rail to explore collaboration on enhancing communication systems and cybersecurity for future passenger transport services via the UAE’s national rail network. Under this partnership, Hitachi Rail will equip Etihad Rail’s future passenger stations with advanced communication systems, including oversight and cybersecurity solutions, to improve station management, enhance passenger safety, and facilitate seamless travel between major cities in the UAE. This initiative also supports the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy by providing a sustainable alternative to road transport. Additionally, the two companies have entered into a cooperation agreement to integrate Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology into the UAE’s rail infrastructure. This advanced solution will help create a smart platform that simplifies passenger transport, streamlines journey management, and connects urban and rural areas through a unified rail and mobility network.

-MoU with SBS Transit to leverage mobility solutions and AI applications

Etihad Rail signed an MoU with SBS Transit, a multi-modal public transport operator in Singapore, to leverage mobility solutions and AI applications in developing the railway sector in the UAE and the region. The agreement also explores future collaboration opportunities in this field.

The event included a Strategic Conference that explored innovative policy frameworks for accelerating railway benefits and cross-sector collaboration to enhance the added value and potential of the rail sector. It also featured a Technical Conference showcasing the latest research and developments in railway innovation, presented by industry leaders, institutes, and various academic entities.

As part of the strategic conference were high-level discussions, aimed at achieving a tangible transformation in the transport and infrastructure sectors in the country. Over 80 panel sessions were held, with participation from more than 150 international speakers, including transport industry leaders, decision-makers, and leaders in finance, technology, and mobility. These discussions addressed practical challenges related to financing and innovation, exploring ways to develop integrated transport systems that benefit everyone.

Finance Pavilion

Global Rail also featured a Finance Pavilion, providing an opportunity for financiers, developers, and key stakeholders to discuss funding opportunities, form strategic partnerships, and explore financial solutions to advance and develop the transport sector.

International Projects Pavilion and Innovative Hub

Also featured was an International Projects Pavilion, which highlights global railway operators, developers, and industry leaders, as well as an Innovation Hub, with the aim of empowering rail entrepreneurs and experts in R&D, giving them a platform to showcase disruptive technologies, innovative digital solutions, and groundbreaking advancements poised to revolutionise the transport and logistics sectors.