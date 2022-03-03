Riyadh: In recognition of its commitment to adhering to the latest standards of Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and establishing robust business continuity strategies, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, was awarded the ISO 22301:2019 certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI) recently.

The certification highlights the strength of Bahri’s business model as well as its dynamic crisis-response strategies, especially during the pandemic period, which enabled the company to ensure uninterrupted operations and demonstrate a high level of resilience amid challenging circumstances. The recognition also acknowledges Bahri’s efforts in 2021 to enhance the internal business continuity systems and capabilities across all its GCC offices.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, the CEO of Bahri, Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, said: “The ISO 22301:2019 certification signifies an important milestone in our continuous journey of enhancing business continuity. We are honored to receive this prestigious certification as it underlines our firm commitment to ensuring business growth and excellence, operational efficiency, human resources development, and customer satisfaction. We thank BSI for acknowledging our organizational culture that focuses on achieving business continuity and sustainability regardless of uncertain circumstances and unprecedented challenges, delivering maximum value to our clients and partners. This recognition will serve as an inspiration in our relentless pursuit of excellence to strengthen Bahri’s position as a global leader in the logistics and transportation sector.”

The accomplishment follows the completion of Bahri’s intensive, bottom-up development of its Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) across its Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Jubail offices over several months. This included the participation of over 100 employees in the identification and analysis of key business processes and the development of nearly 50 Business Continuity Plans (BCPs). Over 40 BCP tests and audits were conducted, and more than 300 employees were trained as part of the process, which also included the creation of a new Business Continuity & Resilience Committee to oversee the continual improvement and effective implementation of the BCMS.

The week-long intensive external audit conducted by BSI - one of the most respected and reputed management systems certification bodies in the world – recommended Bahri for the ISO 22301:2019 certification with zero non-conformances. Valid for three years, the certification covers all the business units of Bahri, including Oil, Chemicals, Dry Bulk, Logistics, and Ship Management, as well as its support services, including Finance, IT, Corporate Services, Strategy, Internal Audit, Corporate Secretariat, and Legal Counsel, across all five GCC offices of the company.

