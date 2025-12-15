Kuwait: ⁠Syria expects its natural ⁠gas production to rise ‌to 15 million cubic metres by ⁠the end of 2026, up from about 7 million currently, Energy ⁠Minister Mohamed al-Bashir said ​on Sunday, as the war-torn country ‍works to boost domestic energy ​supplies.

Syria has faced chronic power shortages and fuel deficits following a 14-year civil war that damaged energy infrastructure and curtailed production.

Al-Bashir was attending the Organization of Arab ⁠Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OAPEC) ‌ministerial meeting, being held in Kuwait.

(Reporting by Ahmed ‌Hagagy; ⁠Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing ⁠by Sharon Singleton)