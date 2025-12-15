PHOTO
Kuwait: Syria expects its natural gas production to rise to 15 million cubic metres by the end of 2026, up from about 7 million currently, Energy Minister Mohamed al-Bashir said on Sunday, as the war-torn country works to boost domestic energy supplies.
Syria has faced chronic power shortages and fuel deficits following a 14-year civil war that damaged energy infrastructure and curtailed production.
Al-Bashir was attending the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OAPEC) ministerial meeting, being held in Kuwait.
