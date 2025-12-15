Jeddah – King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded a new historic achievement yesterday, reaching 50 million passengers during 2025—marking the highest passenger volume ever recorded among all Saudi airports since the beginning of aviation in the Kingdom, and positioning KAIA among the world’s Mega Airports, which include the largest airports globally by passenger volume.

This achievement reflects the ongoing transformation at King Abdulaziz International Airport and its growing stature as a regional aviation hub and a global gateway connecting the Kingdom to the world. It underscores the airport’s pivotal role in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global tourism destination and as the primary gateway to the Two Holy Mosques, facilitating the movement of pilgrims and visitors, while supporting tourism in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and provide an elevated travel experience.

Jeddah Airports Company celebrated the 50-millionth passenger at King Abdulaziz International Airport yesterday. The milestone passenger, a French national arriving from Paris on a Saudia flight to attend a sporting event in Jeddah, was warmly welcomed by officials from Jeddah Airports Company and presented with a commemorative gift.

Commenting on the milestone, Eng. Mazen Johar, Chief Executive Officer of Jeddah Airports Company, said that reaching 50 million passengers demonstrates the airport’s high operational readiness and marks a pivotal step toward the next phase, with plans to double and further expand this figure in the coming years.

Eng. Mazen Johar emphasized that this national achievement would not have been possible without the grace of Almighty Allah, followed by the guidance of the wise leadership, the continuous support of the Emirate of the Makkah Region, His Excellency the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, His Excellency the Chief Executive Officer of MATARAT Holding, and all success partners dedicated to providing high-quality services to every passenger and visitor.

He added that King Abdulaziz International Airport continues to strengthen its status as a key aviation hub through expansions, increased capacity, and upgraded services, supporting its plans for future growth.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Airports Company has managed and operated King Abdulaziz International Airport since 2022 and continues to actively implement the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy.