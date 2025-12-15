MUSCAT: BankDhofar has been awarded the prestigious Straight-Through-Processing (STP) Excellence Award for 2025 by Citibank, in recognition of its exceptional performance in the automated, error-free processing of US Dollar payments. The award marks a significant milestone in the bank’s continuous drive toward operational excellence, customer trust, and technological advancement.

The Citibank STP Award is presented annually to financial institutions that achieve outstanding accuracy and efficiency in processing international payments. The accolade reflects Citibank’s rigorous global standards for automation, compliance, and transaction integrity. Achieving high STP performance is vital for banks that handle large cross-border payment volumes, as it minimizes delays, reduces manual intervention, strengthens risk controls, and enhances the overall customer experience. BankDhofar’s recognition places it among a select group of institutions globally that deliver consistent, high-quality payment processing aligned with international benchmarks.

BankDhofar achieved a near-perfect 99.9% STP rate in both Trade and Treasury Finance Payments , underscoring its strong internal capabilities and commitment to delivering seamless financial services. This level of performance reflects the bank’s focus on precision, speed, and reliability in every stage of the payments workflow. Robust automation systems, advanced integration platforms, and a meticulous approach to compliance have collectively contributed to BankDhofar’s ability to process large payment volumes with exceptional accuracy.

The award also highlights BankDhofar’s ongoing investment in technology-driven enhancements that support real-time processing and reduce operational risk. Through continuous improvement of its payment architecture, strengthened quality controls, and adherence to global regulatory standards, the bank ensures that customers benefit from fast, secure, and uninterrupted transactional services. These capabilities not only streamline cross-border payments but also reinforce the bank’s broader strategy of elevating customer satisfaction and enhancing relationship banking across all segments.

The award from Citibank validates BankDhofar’s steadfast pursuit of excellence and its ambition to lead in payment innovation within Oman and the wider region. The bank remains committed to expanding its digital capabilities, enhancing straight-through-processing efficiencies, and delivering world-class banking experiences.

This honor underscores BankDhofar’s position as a forward-looking financial institution one that continues to set new standards in efficiency, reliability, and customer-centric service.