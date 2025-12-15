Muscat, Oman – TechBridge MEA, a leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) specializing in mobility, cybersecurity, and networking solutions, today announced the opening of its newest office in Oman, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional growth strategy and strengthening its presence across the GCC.

The Oman office underscores TechBridge MEA’s commitment to delivering localized support and full compliance across the Gulf Cooperation Council, positioning the CVAD to capture opportunity in one of the region’s most dynamic and expanding technology markets.

Exponential Growth

Since its establishment in November 2023, TechBridge MEA has experienced robust expansion, onboarding over 20+ vendors and many more strategic channel partners, delivering consistent year-on-year revenue growth, driven by strong demand for its Channel focused value-added distribution model. The company has achieved 50% quarter-on-quarter growth throughout the year, reflecting the market traction of its offerings across mobility, cybersecurity, and networking solutions.

Responding to significant regional demand, TechBridge MEA is opening a physical presence in Muscat where over 40 partners have actively sought localized support - highlighting Oman’s importance as an emerging technology hub. TechBridge’s move positions it ahead of many competitors who have yet to establish a formal presence in the market.

TechBridge MEA has also been recognised for excellence in distribution, being awarded Newland Distributor of the Year 2025 and previously winning their marketing excellence award - affirming its impact and leadership across the region’s distribution ecosystem.

Strategic Timing & Market Momentum

Oman represents a compelling opportunity for regional technology distributors. The Oman ICT market was valued at approximately US$5.31 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around US$8.22 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%, highlighting sustained expansion in digital infrastructure and enterprise adoption. Global Data

Beyond technology adoption, Oman is demonstrating broader economic transformation. According to regional economic data, the country’s economy continued to grow through 2025, supported by expansion in non-oil activities and diversification efforts, with services and industrial sectors contributing to overall GDP growth. Arab News

Oman Vision 2040 further emphasizes sustainable diversification across logistics, green energy, tourism, and technology - bringing long-term structural growth that aligns seamlessly with TechBridge MEA’s regional strategy.

Localized Expertise & Regional Scale

The new Oman office will provide localized regulatory compliance - including withholding tax, VAT, and corporate governance—as well as on-the-ground technical support, partner account management, and logistics coordination. This presence will accelerate response times and deepen engagement with partners throughout the market.

“Opening our Oman office is a natural evolution of our regional growth strategy,” said Steve Lockie, Managing Director, TechBridge MEA. “The country’s diversified economic focus and expanding digital transformation ecosystem create an ideal environment for our partners to thrive. We are not here to just test the market, we’re investing in its long-term success.”

Dennis Oomen, Director of Sales & Business Development , TechBridge MEA, added: “The response from partners in Oman has been overwhelmingly positive. With more than 40 partners requesting our presence here, it reinforces that our CVAD model adds real value where others have not yet prioritized. We believe this office will become one of the most dynamic hubs in the GCC.”

About TechBridge Distribution MEA

TechBridge Distribution MEA (www.mea.tbdistr.com) is a premier technology distributor and the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, and Networking, with its regional headquarters based in Dubai, UAE. Serving key markets across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Jordan and Africa, TechBridge partners with leading niche vendors to deliver an extensive portfolio of solutions, creating a technology ecosystem to cater to the unique needs of the market. What sets TechBridge MEA apart is its exceptional support, offering both channel and vendor partners, unmatched regional marketing expertise and support, streamlined logistics, financial services, and expert technical pre- and post-sales capabilities, delivering end-to-end solutions that empower end customers. Follow us on LinkedIn.



