BAHIR DAR, Ethiopia — Bahir Dar University and Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a long-term partnership to accelerate aviation innovation, strengthen aerospace engineering education and develop skilled talent for the growing aviation sector in Ethiopia and beyond.

“Over the next two decades, African carriers will need more than 1,200 new airplanes and 74,000 new aviation professionals”, said Henok Teferra Shawl, Boeing Africa managing director, at the signing ceremony. “Together with Bahir Dar University, we will help create clear career pathways for young talent, align education with industry requirements and support the ongoing expansion of Ethiopia’s airline operations, airport infrastructure and aerospace component industrial base”.

The collaboration will support the establishment of an Aviation Innovation Center at Bahir Dar Institute of Technology. The center will become a hub for experiential learning, research and early‑stage incubation.

Dr. Mengesha Ayene Ejigu, president of Bahir Dar University, said”: "This partnership with Boeing represents a significant milestone for Bahir Dar University. Together, we are establishing a world-class platform for aerospace education, research, innovation and technology transfer that will prepare future aviation professionals and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry. Building on the engineering excellence of Bahir Dar Institute of Technology, the Aviation Innovation Center will serve as a catalyst for workforce development, technology commercialization and aerospace innovation. Through this initiative, we are committed to supporting Ethiopia's growing aerospace ecosystem while contributing to national and regional industrial transformation."

During 2026, the partnership will focus on establishing the Aviation Innovation Center’s infrastructure, equipping labs and assigning dedicated personnel. The center will provide students with access to tools including 3D printers, flight simulators, design software, drone assembly kits and avionics test benches. The equipment will allow young engineers to prototype and test their digital solutions, sustainable aviation systems, new aerospace‑grade materials and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV). The center will also be made available to other universities, high schools and aerospace startups across Ethiopia.

The partnership between Bahir Dar University and Boeing will further improve student experience through innovation challenges, workshops and mentorship programs.

This collaboration builds on Boeing’s existing STEM and workforce development efforts in Ethiopia, which have reached more than 14,700 young people over the past five years.

About Boeing Africa

A leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing has been driving Africa’s aviation growth for over seven decades, with Boeing’s market share in African commercial aviation reaching 70%. Boeing has offices in Ethiopia and South Africa and field service representatives stationed with airlines across the continent. Over the past decade Boeing has invested $14.5 million in youth programs across Africa, reaching more than 58,500 people in the last five years alone. For more information, please visit https://www.boeing.africa

About Bahir Dar University

Bahir Dar University (BDU) is one of Ethiopia's leading public research universities, renowned for excellence in education, research, innovation and community engagement. The University enrolls more than 25,970 students across 451 academic programs, including 113 undergraduate, 187 master's, and 115 PhD programs. BDU comprises 18 academic units: five colleges, five institutes, two faculties, three schools and three academies, providing comprehensive education and research across diverse disciplines. The University is also home to 13 research centers that advance scientific research, technology development and innovation while strengthening partnerships with industry and contributing to Ethiopia's sustainable development. For more information, please visit: https://www.bdu.edu.et/

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