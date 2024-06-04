Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Swiss brand Forbo for the gym floors of Azizi’s Beach Oasis, Vista, Pearl, and Amber projects, located in Dubai Studio City and Al Furjan. Forbo’s premium vinyl flooring will be supplied and installed by UAE-based Trent Building Materials LLC.

Forbo Flooring Systems, headquartered in Switzerland, is a major global manufacturer of high-level, sustainable flooring solutions. Its product range includes linoleum, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl sheet flooring, textile flooring, entrance systems, and safety flooring, catering to commercial and residential markets. Known for the flagship Marmoleum brand, Forbo emphasizes sustainability with many products being Cradle to Cradle Certified (C2C) and made from natural, renewable materials.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Forbo, the highly acclaimed global flooring solutions specialist. At every stage, we understand that attention to detail is paramount and are steadfast in our commitment to achieving perfection. Leveraging the expertise of this distinguished supplier, we are confident that our partnership will further enhance our ability to deliver top-quality craftsmanship. Through collaborations with esteemed and well-established suppliers like Forbo Flooring Systems, we continue to set new standards for excellence in the industry.”

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom homes, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that also features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

