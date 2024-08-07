Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 33% construction completion of Beach Oasis, its vibrant mixed-use community located in one of the emirate’s most dynamic and youthful areas, Dubai Studio City. Beach Oasis is scheduled for handover in Q2 of 2025.

The structural build has now reached 88%, while its blockwork, MEP, and internal plastering have reached 36%, 9%, and 10% respectively, with the total manpower having been increased to 1,269.

Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom homes, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that also features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool the highlight of the project’s central courtyard fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “The remarkable progress we’re making at Beach Oasis serves as a testament to the hard work that is being put not just by ourselves at Azizi Developments, but also by all of our diligent stakeholders. Located in a prime area and featuring top-tier amenities, Beach Oasis is set to redefine modern living for our esteemed investors and residents. The swift construction pace is a clear indicator of our contractor's outstanding performance. With their meticulous attention to detail and strict adherence to our rigorous quality standards, they continue to exceed expectations while maintaining our project timeline.”

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com