SINGAPORE - Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the ‘Excellence In Digital Banking Solutions’ Award at the eminent Finnovex East Africa Summit 2022, for its Kastle™ Digital Solution.

The award was presented to Jatinder Bedi, Azentio’s Relationship Director & Head of Banking Solutions – Middle East, Africa & Americas at a glittering ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday 20 April. While the summit is the 11th Edition of the Finnovex Global Series by Exibex, a market leader in knowledge-based conferences and business consulting, the Finnovex Awards program recognises organizations and individuals who have been instrumental in transforming the financial services industry with innovations that enable excellence.

Kastle™ Digital has been helping financial institutions in driving transformation to achieve improved customer experience with optimized customer journey backed by advanced data and automation tools. With a unique set of solutions such as the Digital Lending platform, the Kastle™ API Box, and the Kastle™ Digital Strategy Box, Kastle™ Digital enables clients to benefit from cutting-edge technology, ensuring innovative solutions and a significant return on investment.

Azentio has recently implemented Kastle™ Digital Lending platform along with Kastle™ Analytics at a leading bank in East Africa, allowing it to provide better user experience with fast and efficient loan application processes and straight through processing. The system redirects the application to the bank’s users for underwriting and decisioning. With advanced analytical models, Kastle™ Analytics helps generate best pre-approved offers for the bank’s customers, and the Kastle™ Digital Lending platform supports quick decision-making with instant credit scoring capabilities.

Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Azentio, stated, “Recently, the financial services fraternity in East Africa has been making rapid progress in advanced fintech, and has been employing exemplary strategies to ensure highly effective and successful digital competitiveness. We, at Azentio, feel humbled and proud to be a part of this fintech revolution in the region, and are immensely honoured to have been selected for this award in recognition of our contributions, especially by a globally esteemed organization like Exibex.”

About Azentio Software Private Ltd

Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial services and insurance segments. The company has over 900 clients in more than 65 countries with a team of over 2,000 employees across offices in 9 countries globally. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax Partners.