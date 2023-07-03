New 125 sq. metre showroom with company’s distributor partner, Sanitary Materials Company LLC now open at Najda Street, Abu Dhabi

Customerfacing and interactive, the new showrooms will demonstrate how premium luxury brands enable ultimate bathing experience, with water conservation a key consideration

Hansgrohe brands hansgrohe and Axor are extending their footprint with customer touchpoints in the UAE with the opening of two new showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A 325 sq. metre facility is now open on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai in conjunction with their distributor partner for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Dubai Integrated Trading Company (DITC), while a 125 sq. metre showroom has opened in Abu Dhabi with distributor partner for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Sanitary Materials Company LLC.

The new showrooms will enable Hansgrohe to demonstrate a wide range of its kitchen and bathroom products, including faucets, accessories, and shower systems to both trade and consumer audiences.

The Schilltach, Germany headquartered company has established itself as a premium global sanitaryware provider, and has enjoyed a fast growing footprint across the Middle East region over the past few years, partly owing to the expansion of the luxury residential and hospitality/hotel sector. The company works with local distributors, and now has presence in 13 GCC countries, working with DITC for over 15 years.

For Hangrohe’s luxury brand, AXOR, its collaborations with high profile world renowned designers, including Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio and Barber Osgerby, has ensured consistently innovative and original designs, with quality precision craftmanship their hallmark. The brand has also focused on the concept of personalization, with many product ranges available in a wide range of finishes and materials, ensuring a product that is totally unique to the owner, or design project.

The hansgrohe brand has forged a global reputation manufacturing eco-conscious, water and energy saving products, and is responsible for a wealth of industry “firsts” in the pursuit of climate-friendly solutions, including a specially developed water saving calculator which calculates the water and budget savings that can be achieved by switching to Hansgrohe products with EcoSmart and Cool Start technology. As with AXOR, hansgrohe products are designed to combine a high degree of aesthetics with ultimate functionality.

The new UAE showrooms will incorporate live displays incorporating overhead showers, shower sets, hand showers, thermostatic modules with concealed and exposed installations, and will include leading product ranges, including, from hansgrohe, Rainfinity, Raindance, Pulsify, and from AXOR, Showerheaven, AXOR Citterio, AXOR One and the FinishPlus range.

This new experiential showcase will enable customers to interact with the comprehensive collections and appreciate how both brands facilitate the ultimate washing and bathing experience, as well as conserving water.

Andreas Wolf, Managing Director (Hansgrohe Middle East) comments: “We are incredibly excited about this new venture which forges an even closer relationship with our premium distributors, Dubai Integrated Trading Company and Sanitary Materials Company LLC, and which will increase our brand profile across the region. Our products are created to harness and accentuate the powerful properties and nature of our most precious resource, water, and we are now able to effectively demonstrate this to potential customers, including architects, specifiers, and designers, as well as the general public. Ultimately, we can show at first-hand how AXOR and hansgrohe can meet their requirements for design innovation and originality, combined with high quality manufacture.”

Mohammed Obaidullah, Business Development Manager of Dubai Integrated Trading Company, adds: “We are delighted with the launch of our new showroom facility on the ground floor of the Palladium Building on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will provide an opportunity for all clients and customers to feel and experience the latest products from both Hansgrohe and AXO brands. It will also reflect the strong presence of ITC in the region and its collaboration with Hansgrohe Group.

ITC was established in 1997 to meet the strong demand for high-end sanitary fittings made in Germany, being the exclusive distributor of Hansgrohe and AXOR products in the Dubai and Northern Emirates. ITC had been supplying and servicing project business and retail with innovative and sustainable sanitary solutions and has been working closely with designers/Architects on project specifications and providing excellent technical guidance on product installation and after sales service and support to all the clients/customers.

In the region of Dubai and Northern Emirates, ITC’s successful achievements include some of the most prestigious and landmarks projects featuring Hansgrohe or AXOR products, including Burj Khalifa, the Bulgari Hotel & Resort, W Hotel & Residences, Jewel of the Creek, Address Skyview Towers, Address Dubai Mall Hotel, Address Fujairah Hotel, Sofitel Hotel & Resort at palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Nikki Beach Hotel & Resort and Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel.”

Eng. Osama J. Ailabouni, Managing Director of Sanitary Materials Company LLC (SMC) adds: “The opening of our new showroom takes our long-standing collaboration with hansgrohe and AXOR into a new era, and we welcome this. SMC has forged relationships with leading architects, specifiers and contractors across the Southern Emirates who require quality premium sanitaryware for their projects. They will now be able to see and physically sample products at their leisure, appreciating not only the great aesthetics, but the water conservation aspects too. In addition, we anticipate that our business to consumer proposition will now be significantly boosted.”

About AXOR:

AXOR conceives and manufactures iconic objects for luxurious bathrooms and kitchens. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned designers — Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio, Jean-Marie Massaud and Barber Osgerby among them — AXOR products come in a variety of styles. All AXOR faucets, showers and accessories are produced to the highest standards of quality. With an expertise that extends far beyond the products themselves, AXOR inspires and enables architects, interior designers and the design-savvy public. Together with AXOR, they shape water-related spaces that reflect the unique personality of the user. Part of the Hansgrohe Group, AXOR is a forward-thinking brand dedicated to developing distinctive products, manufactured with excellence.

About hansgrohe:

hansgrohe stands for innovative solutions for kitchens and bathrooms that combine intelligent functionality, outstanding design, and enduring quality. Based in Germany’s Black Forest region, the internationally active Hansgrohe Group sells premium products for showers, shower systems, bathroom and kitchen taps, and kitchen sinks under the hansgrohe brand. hansgrohe stands for great moments with water since 1901. With its many award-winning products, this traditional brand shapes the flow of water in the kitchen and the bathroom. Because this is where people spend the time they treasure most and experience precious moments in the interaction with water. hansgrohe stands for Smart Living applications that enrich people’s everyday lives and offer them more functionality and safety in their homes.