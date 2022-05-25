Doha, Qatar: Axis Communications is participating at Milipol Qatar from 24 – 26 May 2022. Axis will showcase the many dimensions of products, solutions and services across cities, cybersecurity and traffic management. Several new products and technologies such as IP Audio, Access Control and Analytics will also be on display. Axis Communications will be located at stand D 064, DECC, Doha, Qatar.

Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager - Eastern Gulf, Axis Communications, “At Axis, we have stayed at the forefront through constant innovation, and investing in our people and our partners. We have an ever-increasing demand for smart products, solutions and services, such as network audio, edge analytics, multi-sensors, data privacy - trends we deem very positive for our industry. We have continued to add new dimensions in our offerings across Smart & Safe Cities, Critical Infrastructure, Transportation and Cybersecurity. At Milipol Qatar, we look forward to an in-depth conversation with our ecosystem on the future of security and surveillance, and its constantly adapting landscape and application”.

At the stand, visitors can experience solutions focused on:

SMART CITIES

In a smart city, you connect people, data, and devices to create a better place to live. Together with our partners, Axis delivers scalable, innovative camera and IoT solutions, and uses its industry-leading expertise and experience to make cities smarter and safer.

ZIPSTREAM

Unlike most compression technology, Zipstream doesn’t just limit bitrate. Instead, three kinds of intelligent algorithms ensure that relevant forensic information is identified, recorded and sent in full resolution and at full frame rate. In other words, our proprietary Dynamic ROI, Dynamic GOP and Dynamic FPS work together in real-time to preserve faces, tattoos or license plate numbers and more.

PRODUCTS

AXIS Q6315-LE PTZ Network Camera

Ideal for city surveillance, AXIS Q6315-LE offers a ½” sensor and 31x optical zoom. It features laser focus for precise focus every time - even in the dark. And, Speed Dry functionality for crisp, clear images in rainy weather.

AXIS D4100-E Network Strobe Siren

Deter intruders, improve operational efficiency, and do even more with the power of light and sound. With strobe lighting and siren alarms, this fully networked device warns and notifies to help solve multiple needs on your premises.

INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

End-to-end security for a smarter, safer world

Axis systems are easy to install, and everything is designed with open IP standards that easily connect with existing IT infrastructure. The solutions adapt to changing needs – starting out with a basic system and can add new possibilities when you want them.

AXIS Camera Station

AXIS Camera Station is a video management and access management software especially developed to fit a wide range of installations. Retail stores, hotels, schools and manufacturing plants are just some of the sites that enjoy full control and protection of their premises and can quickly take care of incidents.

NETWORK AUDIO AND ACCESS CONTROL

Experience the benefits of IP Audio and Access Control with the updated and new products and solutions.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website: www.axis.com