Dubai, UAE: In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, Turkish furniture and upholstery brand Koleksiyon Mobilya opened its first showroom in Dubai this week in the presence of the company’s Chairman, Koray Malhan, Deputy Chairman, Doruk Malhan, Dubai Consul General, Onur Şaylan, and Turkish Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Tugay Tunçer. Building upon its award-winning success in Turkey, the prominent furniture and upholstery brand plans to expand across the GCC and marked its entry into the region with the showroom launch on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The company’s expansion aligns with Koleksiyon Mobilya’s vision to grow its presence in key markets like Dubai, with a focus to boost its global sales exports to 50 per cent in the next five years.

The Dubai operations will serve as the primary gateway for strengthening exports of Turkish furniture and upholstery to the Middle East and Africa region. With the aim of positioning its brand as the regional leaders in the furniture industry, Koleksiyon Mobilya has partnered with MILO, a renowned UAE-based construction company with 20 years of experience in the emirate.

Speaking at the launch, Doruk Malhan said: “Our expansion to the UAE is part of our strategic objective to build stronger cooperation between the two countries. Dubai is a globally acclaimed hub for international trade and its geographical location eases access to Asia, Africa, and European markets. We are confident that with this launch, we will be able to expand our reach to newer markets, leading to an increase in trade and investments between Türkiye and the UAE.”

“With our Dubai showroom, we aspire to meet the needs of our customers. The furniture industry currently exports US$2.5 per kilogram, on the contrary, the export value of some of the products of Koleksiyon reaches US$24 per kilogram. We will also contribute to our country's economy with the value-added exports through this new endeavor,” Malhan added.

Koray Malhan said, “We have focused our growth plans on global markets. Dubai Airport stands out as one of the largest airports in the world, receiving 56 million people in 2022, the commercial activity shows us the potential of the country. Our brand exists globally with our "Made in Türkiye" products rolled out from our factory in Tekirdağ. Of which 50% of our exports are to Middle Eastern countries”. bi-lateral relations shared between Turkey and the UAE as we work towards our goal of growing the Turkish economy.

Along with the retail expansion, Koleksiyon Mobilya, is aligned with UAE's vision on sustainability goals and is steadfast in its approach to environmental, social, and managerial aspects. The company has invested in the installation of solar panels on the roof of their production plant in Tekirdağ, Türkiye. They also replaced their fleet consisting of passenger cars and commercial vehicles with electric cars, furthering their goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Announcing Türkiye's “quality production power” to the whole world, Koleksiyon’s investment in its Tekirdağ factory is a step toward our growth plans. “We will invest US$7Min the first year. Of this amount, we have already completed US$1.5M. In the first stage, we have focused on increasing the capacity of our factory to contribute to our global growth strategy”, said Malhan.