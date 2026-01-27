Gulf Marcom announces its partnership with Rush-A-Way, an award-winning UAE-based employee engagement and team-building specialist, bringing structured, high-impact experiential solutions to the Bahraini market.

Rush-A-Way has built a strong regional reputation for delivering purpose-driven engagement experiences that go beyond traditional activity-based team building. To date, the company has delivered over 1,000 engagements across the GCC, engaging more than 300,000 participants and serving over 500 organisations, including Fortune 500 companies and government entities. Its approach is reflected in a market-leading Net Promoter Score of 9.7 and a 99% client return rate.

Each Rush-A-Way experience is carefully designed around organisational culture, employee dynamics, and strategic objectives, creating high-energy engagements that deliver measurable impact. Programmes are scalable and adaptable, ranging from leadership teams to large-scale corporate events, ensuring relevance across different industries and workforce sizes.

This partnership reflects Gulf Marcom’s continued commitment to introducing best-in-class offerings that respond to evolving market requirements and industry shifts. In a post-pandemic workplace where hybrid models and new ways of working have reduced opportunities for meaningful team connection, Gulf Marcom believes organisations require more intentional, purpose-led engagement solutions that help teams reconnect, align, and perform.

By combining Rush-A-Way’s regional experiential expertise with Gulf Marcom’s deep local insight and global capabilities through Dentsu International, this collaboration brings world-class employee engagement solutions to organisations across Bahrain.

Commenting on the partnership, Thamer Al Muqla, Group Managing Director, Gulf Marcom stated: “As Bahrain’s first Bahraini-born agency, we have always believed in delivering the very best to organisations in the Kingdom. We are excited to introduce an award-winning, niche offering that addresses a growing need for meaningful team connection, alignment, and performance.”

Neha Gaggar Managing partner, Rush-A-Way added: “We have delivered engagement experiences across the region and are excited to enter Bahrain with a partner that truly understands the local market. With Gulf Marcom’s leadership and insight, we look forward to creating impactful experiences that help organisations energise their teams with purpose.”

Together, Gulf Marcom and Rush-A-Way aim to redefine how teams in Bahrain connect, perform, and grow through energy, purpose, and lasting impact.