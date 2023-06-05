Dubai, UAE: In line with its plans to strengthen its footprint across the UAE, AutoPro, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, and the leading network operator of automotive services in the UAE, opened its 50th site at Al Khawaneej in Dubai.

AutoPro offers superior quality automotive services and will significantly add to the convenience of motorists in accessing a wide range of professional car care services. The new site encompasses ProWash with one automatic and two manual car-wash bays catering to a large community in Dubai.

In 2022, AutoPro launched four sites in areas including Dubai South, Al Rahmaniya, Al Ramtha, and Al Twar. It achieved an increase of 10% in total sales volume and a 7% growth in the total number of customers across its sites vis-a-vis 2021. AutoPro is scheduled to open four additional sites in 2023 located across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Al Ain.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “AutoPro has continually raised the bar in terms of delivering quality automotive service in the UAE, meeting the diverse and ever-growing needs of the community. We are pleased to announce the opening of the 50th AutoPro site in Al Khawaneej, which is in line with our expansion strategy, strengthening our network throughout the UAE. As we continue to expand our offerings across the country, we look forward to enhancing our state-of-the-art products in addition to prioritising safety and efficiency in the years ahead.”

AutoPro was also recognised as the ‘Most Admired Customer Service Initiative’ of 2022 by IMAGES Retail ME for the company’s future-oriented initiatives to increase technical excellence and customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Currently, AutoPro serves more than 300,000 vehicles annually across its 50 locations. The company established multiple new services including a mobile van for oil changes, brake pads replacements, and minor mechanical repairs, and announced a 24-month warranty for vehicle battery changes. Moreover, AutoPro now offers users convenient Pick and Drop services, Quick Shine products, an array of vehicle tyres brands, a digital AutoPro and ProWash journey, as well as a bespoke Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) and Autopro Extended Warranty.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

