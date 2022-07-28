Dubai: Located in the middle of Europe, Austria is a stunning country with natural beauty and unique history and culture. The beautiful crystal-clear lakes surrounded by blooming flowers, the breathtaking mountains, and the secret waterfalls make Austria an adventurer's paradise. The captivating beauty of Austria allows travellers to recuperate from the stresses of everyday life by taking pleasant walks on an alpine pasture, swimming in a mountain lake or strolling through a forest.

Over the years, Austria, with its lush green valleys and snow-capped peaks, has become one of the most popular European destinations during summer for holidaymakers from the GCC. Visitors can experience active outdoor activities, lazy days in the sun, and relaxing city breaks, all without having to travel far from home.

WELCOME BREAK FROM THE HEAT

GCC travellers are increasingly visiting Austria during the summer as it is the best time to explore everything Austria has to offer, with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine, as well as cool evenings to stroll around picturesque towns.

Whether it's enjoying the unique landscapes, stunning nature parks, or iconic landmarks, summers in Austria offer the opportunity to explore the region's cultural, historical, or gastronomic heritage making the country an exciting destination for the summer.

SEAMLESS TRAVEL

With no obligation to provide a PCR test, proof of vaccination or recovery for entering Austria, travellers can travel easily to enjoy the beautiful country.

In Austria's well-developed and comprehensive public transport infrastructure, visitors will have little trouble reaching most of the country's attractions. The local transportation system includes trains, trams, and buses, and the capital city of Vienna is also served by the metro.

PERFECT FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

Austria's cultural diversity, outdoor activities, friendliness, and history make it one of Europe's most accessible, year-round, and family-friendly travel destinations.

Austria offers a wide range of exciting activities and sights for families with an array of children's excursion destinations, family-friendly ski resorts and accommodation. From the world's oldest amusement park to the world's largest ice cave, from salt mines to dinosaur parks, Austria has something for everyone.

With some of the most incredible world and European records, Austria is a world-class holiday destination with attractions suitable for families of all ages.

GET UP CLOSE WITH THE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Alpenzoo Innsbruck is a famous tourist destination for family vacations as it provides a chance to see mammals, reptiles, and birds. The world's largest Alpine Zoo also has a petting zoo that is a hit with little children.

In addition, Austria is the home of the world's oldest zoo, located in Vienna and part of the Schonbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site. From penguins and orangutans to giant pandas, the zoo is home to more than 700 species of animals.

BREATHTAKING VIEWS WITH RECORDS

In the Tennengebirge mountains near Werfen, visitors can tour the 42 km long labyrinth-style passages of the World of the Ice Giants, the world's largest ice cave. In Salzburgerland, visitors can also witness Europe's highest waterfall, Krimmler Waterfalls, with its 380-metre drop.

In Hallstatt in the Salzkammergut region, visitors can explore Salzwelten, the oldest salt mine in the world and slide down the longest miner's slide in Europe.

The panoramic Pyramidenkogel tower near Maria Wörth am Wörthersee is 100 m high with a viewing platform at 70 m where visitors can also whisk down the highest building slide in Europe.

The Seegrotte Hinterbrühl is another notable attraction in Austria because it contains Europe's largest underground lake, formed by a river that disappeared under the Danube tectonic fault.

