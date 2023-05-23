Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, the latest addition to Jumeirah Al Qasr’s exquisite dining portfolio, is anticipated to open its doors in the third quarter of this year. Behind the creativity and intricate detail comes a devoted and determined team that aspires to showcase Atrangi in an inviting spotlight.

A name that requires little introduction and leading the Atrangi team, is the celebrated Chef Ritu Dalmia. As an Indian native, born in Kolkata, Dalmia is internationally known for her established restaurants in India and Italy. Raised in an entrepreneurial family, Dalmia has garnered numerous accolades over the years as both a chef and restaurateur and is committed to infusing Atrangi with her culinary wisdom and passionate drive for success.

Assisting Dalmia in curating extraordinary dining experiences is Chef de Cuisine Aniket Chatterjee. An integral part of the duo, Chatterjee brings his skillset and creativity to the table, collaborating closely with Dalmia to craft innovative and delectable dishes that will be showcased at the up-and-coming Dubai venue.

The kitchen operations will be led by accomplished Head Chef Sabu Panicker. With his unwavering commitment to gastronomic excellence, Panicker will ensure that the food preparation and menu creation are executed flawlessly. His passion and dedication are poised to deliver fresh and innovative flavours that will captivate the palates of Atrangi's esteemed guests.

A creative culinary trio must come hand in hand with an impressive management team. Introducing Haute Gourmet Co, led by Aziz Merchant, a highly accomplished entrepreneur and owner of Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, has played a crucial role in manifesting the venue. Merchant ceaselessly works behind the scenes, with a hands-on approach supporting and driving the team. Together with his associate Marianna Fonseca, they form a dynamic pair, exemplifying expertise in business and hospitality management.

Overseeing the daily procedures is Pankaj Chickhale, the Operations Manager. Chickhale's proactive approach will ensure seamless transitions and impeccable service, guaranteeing that every aspect of the Atrangi experience will be immaculate. Complementing Chickhale's leadership is Saurabh Vishnu Bane, the Restaurant Manager, who promises to diligently manage the floor and the team, with guest satisfaction as his utmost goal.

At the heart of any venue’s success lies a vibrant and welcoming team. With a unified passion for greatness and exceptional hospitality, the family at Atrangi pledges to harness their collective expertise and push boundaries whilst creating an unforgettable and unique dining experience.

About Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Located in Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia is a magical dining

destination serving regional Indian cuisine with a contemporary feel. Guests can look forward to a curated menu featuring some popular as well as lesser-known recipes from all across India.

Atrangi invites guests to partake in an exquisite culinary adventure, where they will discover unique dishes handcrafted with love and creativity. Guests are treated to both indoor and outdoor terrace seating, and the venue can be accessed through Jumeirah Al Qasr’s abra boats.

Opening Hours | Monday to Sunday 12.00 PM – 15.00 PM 18.30 PM – 23.30 PM

About Ritu Dalmia

Chef Ritu Dalmia is not only known for her restaurants in India and Italy but also is widely recognised as the go-to F&B curator for some of the industry’s most sought-after events, global conferences and elite weddings. Diva Catering, Dalmia’s catering vertical, has executed numerous turnkey events across the world, flying in and collaborating with Michelin-starred restaurants and chefs.

Apart from being the brilliant chef she is, Dalmia has also been recognised as one of the leading female entrepreneurs in Delhi, India, by the government. She works endlessly as a social activist for movements she believes in, mentoring young individuals and chefs however and whenever possible.

About Haute Gourmet Co.

Haute Gourmet Co. is a Dubai-based hospitality group dedicated to providing exceptional fine dining experiences. The brand’s passion for hospitality and culinary excellence drives its delivery of unparalleled services, exquisite cuisine, and memorable events to the Middle East, India and beyond.

Haute Gourmet Co. manages and operates fine dining restaurants that offer Indian, Greek, Japanese and collaborative cuisines and bespoke dining experiences that cater to the most discerning tastes. With plans for expansion in North America and Europe, the group is set to be a leading name in the hospitality management sector.

Press Contact:

Melissa Sneddon

Melissa@Rebornconsultancy.com

Thalia Salonga

Thalia@Rebornconsultancy.com