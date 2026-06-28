Atheel KAFD Hotel, set to open later this year, will do so with a leadership team that is majority Saudi — positioning the property as an early indicator of how the Kingdom's rapid hospitality growth is changing who runs its luxury hotels.



Saudi nationals hold 63 percent of the seats on the hotel's pre-opening Executive Committee, with most in leadership and specialist roles — many returning to the Kingdom with experience from international hospitality groups.



The hotel's leadership frames this as the result of a strategy rather than a compliance exercise. As Saudi Arabia adds hotel capacity under Vision 2030, demand for qualified Saudi leaders is rising faster than the sector can train them — a gap Atheel says it set out to address from the project's earliest stages.



"My role is not only to open a hotel," said Emre Pasli, General Manager of Atheel KAFD Hotel. "My role is to help develop the leaders who will shape the future of Saudi hospitality." Pasli brings more than three decades of international luxury experience across Europe, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean, and describes leadership development as central to his mandate at the property.



That ambition has a clear example in Hussain Bin Almas, the hotel's Saudi Hotel Manager and a member of its Executive Committee. Bin Almas began his career at the entry level of the industry and rose through senior operational roles, including Hotel Manager at Rixos Obhur Jeddah and Director of Hospitality at Oud Real Estate, before joining Atheel's pre-opening team.



"I am proud to contribute to the future of Saudi luxury hospitality and to be part of a new generation of Saudi leaders raising standards in the Kingdom," Bin Almas said. His responsibilities centre on the hotel's service culture, guest experience, and operational standards ahead of opening.



For Atheel, the leadership composition is consistent with its identity as one of Saudi Arabia's first homegrown luxury hospitality brands — built on the view that the most authentic Saudi hospitality comes from Saudi professionals trained to international standards.



About Atheel KAFD Hotel

Atheel KAFD Hotel is a luxury property in King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, opening end of 2026. Designed by Foster + Partners and operated by Adeera Hospitality, it positions itself as a homegrown expression of Saudi luxury hospitality.