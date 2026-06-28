Alizz Islamic Bank has officially launched the First Shariah Supervisory Summit for Islamic Banks, taking place from 28 to 30 June 2026 under the umbrella of ‘Manar Alizz’ the Bank’s Islamic banking knowledge-sharing and awareness initiative. The summit reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to promoting greater understanding of Islamic banking principles and strengthening awareness of the Shari’a foundations of the industry.

The summit brings together a distinguished group of Shari’a scholars, members of Shari’a supervisory boards, industry experts and Islamic finance practitioners to discuss the critical role of Shari’a governance in ensuring the credibility, integrity and sustainability of the Islamic financial services industry, while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The initiative aligns with Alizz Islamic Bank’s vision of serving as a leading Islamic financial institution that contributes to the advancement of Islamic finance knowledge and provides platforms that connect practitioners, academics, scholars and stakeholders to foster meaningful dialogue and deeper public understanding of Islamic banking.

Over the course of the summit, participants will engage in a series of specialised workshops and knowledge sessions covering key topics, including the investment of Zakat funds and civil society institutions, the principles of Takaful and their role in strengthening Islamic financing guarantees, fundamentals of working in Islamic finance, concepts of Shari’a audit, and the risks associated with Shari’a non-compliance. The programme will also feature a high-level panel discussion on the structuring of Islamic financial contracts led by prominent members of Shari’a supervisory boards.

Commenting on the launch of the summit, Mr. Issa Al Riyami, Head of Shari’a Compliance & Audit at Alizz Islamic Bank, said

"The First Shari’a Supervisory Summit for Islamic Banks represents a pioneering platform for raising awareness of the vital role that Shari’a supervision plays in strengthening the principles of governance, integrity, and trust within the Islamic financial services industry. Through the ‘Manar Alizz’ initiative, Alizz Islamic Bank continues its efforts to provide specialized knowledge-sharing platforms that contribute to the development of national talent and the promotion of best professional and Shari’a practices, thereby supporting the sustainability and growth of the sector.

We also emphasize that this summit belongs to all Islamic banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman and reflects the spirit of collaboration and integration among industry institutions in pursuing shared objectives and fostering the exchange of professional knowledge and expertise. The generous support and active participation demonstrated by colleagues across the Islamic banking sector highlight a strong sense of professional responsibility and a collective commitment to advancing the Shari’a governance and supervisory framework. As such, the success of this summit is the result of a shared effort and a genuine professional partnership in which we all take great pride.

We hope that this summit will mark the beginning of a well-established annual professional tradition, hosted and organized on a rotating basis by Islamic banks across the Sultanate. We also aspire to see its scope expand year after year to encompass a broader range of educational, professional, and training initiatives, thereby contributing to the continued development of Shari’a governance and supervisory practices and reinforcing Oman’s position as a leading model of institutional collaboration in serving the Islamic banking and finance industry."

Investing in knowledge, professional developmen, and specialised capacity building remains essential to strengthening confidence in Islamic finance and ensuring its long-term sustainability. Through initiatives such as this summit, Alizz Islamic Bank continues to support the development of national talent and the adoption of best Shari’a governance practices across the industry.

The First Shariah Supervisory Summit serves as an important platform for dialogue, collaboration and knowledge exchange, reinforcing the role of Islamic banking in supporting sustainable economic and social development.