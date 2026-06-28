Al Nusif: We are committed to providing innovative services that keep up with the banking sector’s fast-paced technological progress.

The customers’ satisfaction and providing them with the best banking service is an integral part of the bank’s culture.

National Bank of Kuwait's automated safe deposit box service allows customers to easily access their valuables 24/7, without the need for staff intervention, through a smart automated mechanism that retrieves the safety deposit box and delivers it to the customer inside a private room, ensuring the highest levels of privacy and comfort.

NBK is the first bank in Kuwait to offer this service, in a step that reflects its leadership in providing advanced banking solutions that combine innovation and meeting the growing customer needs, in addition to keeping pace with the latest global trends that incorporate technology in traditional services.

This service offers an advanced experience that meets the aspirations of customers seeking secure, fast, and flexible solutions. It grants them complete control over managing their safe deposit boxes according to their own schedule, enhancing their independence and keeping pace with their fast-paced lifestyles.

Moreover, digital safety deposit boxes feature the highest security standards. They are designed using fire-resistant materials, providing reliable protection for valuables and important documents from potential risks, while also ensuring the highest levels of confidentiality and privacy.

Providing this service comes as part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to develop its services by incorporating the latest digital solutions, further contributing to improving customer experience and providing more efficient and seamless services.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al Nusif Chief, Consumer Banking- Consumer Banking Group said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Kuwait to provide such a smart solution that combines safety and easy access,which grants our customers greater control over their valuables 24/7 with complete privacy. We diligently work towards enhancing the Bank’s leading role by providing exceptional digital financial services that can keep up with the banking sector’s fast-paced technological progress around the world. Moreover, we will always prioritize providing an exceptional banking experience that not only meets our customers’ needs but also predicts their future aspirations“.

Al Nusif also emphasized that NBK will continue to provide the best banking solutions by focusing on the opinions and suggestions of the customers and using advanced databases to form a comprehensive idea that contributes to enhancing their experience, interactions, and satisfaction, as well as meeting their needs. indicated that in doing so, NBK is committed to keeping up with the latest market trends and further underpinning its leadership in digital innovation by continuously introducing services that merge innovation, convenience and security while adopting effective and advanced technological solutions.

The Bank will also continue to enhance the value it provides for its customers through innovative products and services that meet their aspirations and align with recent international trends, as customer satisfaction is essential at NBK.

NBK strives to keep building a long record of high quality services by adopting more technologically innovative initiatives that should accelerate providing them in markets and further enhance customer experience.​​​​​​