Muscat: Reinforcing its position as trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance and leasing company, offers a comprehensive portfolio of Consumer Durables Financing solutions designed to help individuals enhance their lifestyles while encouraging more sustainable and environmentally conscious choices. Spanning furniture, electronics, home appliances, kitchens, sanitary ware, and home décor, these solutions enable customers to invest in quality products that elevate everyday living, supported by flexible financing options that make managing financial commitments simple and convenient.

Demonstrating its deep understanding of customer aspirations and financial priorities, National Finance’s Consumer Durables Financing portfolio is tailored to deliver both accessibility and convenience. Customers can avail financing of up to OMR 25,000 with flexible repayment tenures extending up to 8 years, supported by approvals within just 60 minutes, enabling customers to make purchasing decisions with greater convenience and confidence.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “At National Finance, our focus extends beyond providing financing; it is about enabling meaningful progress in the lives of our customers. Through the continuous innovation of our Consumer Durables Financing portfolio, we are making it easier for individuals and families to access quality products that elevate comfort and overall well-being. By combining flexibility, accessibility, and speed, we empower our customers to achieve their lifestyle aspirations while making informed and financially responsible decisions.”

Through its growing network of strategic merchant partnerships, National Finance enables customers to access a diverse range of products and solutions that enhance comfort, functionality, and modern living. Customers can choose from premium furniture and stylish home décor, bespoke interior design services and home solutions, cutting-edge electronics and appliances, customized modern kitchen solutions, as well as sanitary ware and other essential home products.

Furthermore, National Finance offers access to sustainability-focused solutions through its partnership with Muscat Power Pioneer (MPP). Customers can avail financing for solar power system design and installation, supporting greater adoption of renewable energy while contributing to the nation’s sustainability ambitions.

Designed with customer convenience in mind, the financing process requires only a price quotation, a valid ID or resident card, salary certificate as proof of income, and the last three months’ bank statements. Combined with rapid approvals, National Finance promises a smooth, efficient, and hassle-free experience from application to purchase.

National Finance remains committed to continuous innovation and service excellence, consistently enhancing its offerings to deliver seamless, customer-centric financing experiences nationwide. Through this approach, the company continues to create meaningful value for its customers, empowering them to achieve their ambitions with greater ease while simplifying financial decisions at every stage of their journey.