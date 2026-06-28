Muscat, Oman – Integrated Gas Company (IGC) has signed a new series of agreements under Oman’s Spot Gas Market, further strengthening the flexibility of the national gas system, enhancing resource allocation efficiency, and maximizing the economic value of the Sultanate’s natural gas resources.

The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), and attended by senior government officials, industry leaders, gas producers, consumers, and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The agreements build on the success achieved since the launch of Oman’s Spot Gas Market in mid-2024. The market has introduced more dynamic and efficient mechanisms for allocating natural gas through competitive auctions and direct transactions, improving transparency while ensuring that available gas volumes are directed to the highest-value economic uses.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulrahman Al Yahyaei, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Gas Company, said:

“The Spot Gas Market has evolved into a strategic platform that enhances the flexibility, efficiency, and responsiveness of Oman’s gas sector. It enables us to allocate available gas resources more effectively, support industrial expansion, and maximize the economic value generated from the Sultanate’s natural gas resources. As Oman’s economy continues to diversify and industrial demand grows, flexible market-based mechanisms such as the Spot Gas Market will play an increasingly important role in supporting sustainable economic development and long-term energy security.”

The Spot Gas Market has become an important enabler of industrial development by allowing businesses to secure additional or short-term gas volumes to meet operational requirements, expansion plans, and evolving market opportunities. This flexibility supports production continuity, facilitates new investments, and strengthens the competitiveness of Oman’s industrial sector.

The market has also enhanced the national gas system’s ability to balance supply and demand by directing available volumes to the most valuable and time-sensitive applications, improving overall resource efficiency and increasing the economic returns generated from the country’s natural gas resources.

In addition to its economic benefits, the Spot Gas Market contributes to Oman’s sustainability objectives by providing industrial and commercial facilities with access to cleaner-burning natural gas as an alternative to diesel during periods of increased energy demand. This supports emissions reduction efforts, improves energy efficiency, and contributes to the Sultanate’s net-zero ambitions.

The initiative has further strengthened revenue generation opportunities through flexible marketing channels that respond to evolving market conditions and customer requirements. During the past year, Integrated Gas Company collaborated with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company to supply additional gas volumes for power generation, supporting electricity exports through the GCC Interconnection Grid and optimizing the utilization of national energy resources.

Natural gas continues to play a central role in Oman’s economy, contributing approximately 95 percent of the fuel required for electricity and water production across the Sultanate, while directly supplying more than 150 industrial and commercial facilities. As a critical enabler of industrialization, economic diversification, and local value creation, natural gas remains fundamental to Oman’s long-term development ambitions.

Al Yahyaei added:

“At IGC, we remain committed to continuously enhancing market mechanisms and developing innovative solutions that improve transparency, flexibility, and efficiency across the gas value chain. Our objective is to ensure that Oman’s natural gas resources continue to deliver maximum value to the national economy while supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and creating sustainable benefits for future generations.”

Integrated Gas Company remains committed to advancing market-based solutions that enhance the resilience and competitiveness of Oman’s energy sector while ensuring the efficient and sustainable utilization of the Sultanate’s natural gas resources.