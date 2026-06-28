Cairo, Egypt: In a new step toward supporting and advancing technical education in Egypt, The Ministry of Education and Technical Education, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) signed a preliminary cooperation agreement to establish a new Applied Technology School in Badr City.

The preliminary agreement was signed by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Education and Technical Education; Mrs. Véronique Vouland Aneini, Executive Director of Countries at Agence Française de Développement (AFD); and Eng. Wadii Bouchiha, Chief Executive Officer of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport, H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, H.E. Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Environment, Mr. Eric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt and Ms. Anne Schouw, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt.

This initiative reflects the shared commitment of the three parties to supporting the development of technical education in Egypt by strengthening the connection between academic learning and practical application, while contributing to the preparation of qualified professionals equipped with the skills and expertise required by the transportation and mobility sectors.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Wadii Bouchiha, Chief Executive Officer of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo stated:

We are proud to be part of this ambitious initiative, which reflects our strong belief in the importance of investing in human capital and preparing a new generation of professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the transportation and mobility sectors. This partnership represents a successful model of collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as international partners, to provide high-quality technical education that bridges theoretical knowledge with practical experience and equips students with the skills needed to succeed in the labor market. We look forward to seeing this school contribute to the development of qualified talent that will support the future of Egypt’s transportation sector and advance the country’s sustainable development goals.

This partnership marks an important step toward building a new generation of skilled professionals capable of keeping pace with the rapid developments in the transportation sector, contributing to sustainable development, and supporting a more prosperous future for generations to come.