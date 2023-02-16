Dubai - Aster Pharmacy, the retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare & a leading pharmacy chain in the GCC and Dr. Reddy’s laboratories India Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, have signed an agreement to make affordable and quality medication easily accessible in the region. Under the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will manufacture and supply certain medications in the identified therapy areas to Alfa One, the marketing and distribution arm of Aster Pharmacy. The drugs will be distributed all over UAE and GCC by Alfa One. The agreement was signed at Arab Health, a global healthcare exhibition held in Dubai this year.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster believes in bringing the best medical care to the people we serve through our healthcare services and products. As medicines play a very important role in the delivery of quality healthcare at an affordable cost, we think that a collaboration with reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers will tremendously help in achieving this. The partnership with renowned Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Lab from India is a step-forward towards making branded generics of international repute available in the GCC region.”

“At Aster, we serve almost 20 million patients each year and providing the best care as per their needs is our purpose. As such, innovation, diversification and ensuring affordable access to the best healthcare solutions are core to our strategy. Aster Pharmacy was incepted more than two decades ago and is constantly expanding its footprint as well as its product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers. With Dr. Reddy’s diverse product offerings and expertise in generics, we believe this partnership is all set to strengthen the healthcare sector in the region,” said Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

Deepak Sapra, CEO – API & Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories India Ltd said: “We have had a close business relationship with the UAE and GCC. We value this opportunity to serve more patients in the region with our high-quality and trusted products. As a vertically integrated company, Dr. Reddy’s will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as well as the formulation in-house at its facilities. The APIs will be manufactured at facilities approved by the regulatory authorities of the U.S., Europe and other highly-regulated markets. By combining our manufacturing strengths with the marketing and distribution strengths of a strong partner such as Aster, we will be able to take strides towards our goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 245 pharmacies in GCC. Today, Aster Pharmacy markets 85 brands of local and international repute and has emerged as the brand of choice amongst pharmacies due to its ease of access and customer first approach.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459* pharmacies, 19 labs and 140 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 28,400 plus dedicated staff including 3,622 doctors and 8,095 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

* Including 214 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

