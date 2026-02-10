Association for Project Management (APM) the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has launched a Network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Network will offer a platform for both established and emerging project professionals in the region to exchange knowledge, build skills, and make a lasting impact on projects in the region.

The launch took place on 4 February at the Rosh Rayhaan Rotana in Riyadh attended by APM representatives including Carilyn Burman, Director of Membership & Business Development and Marcus Pathan, Senior International Development Manager, Nicola Henderson-Reid (Network Lead), Senior Director - Head of Project and Programme Services, Middle East and Darren Mullan (Deputy Network Lead), Head of Project Risk, Giga Project, KSA.

Also in attendance were APM Corporate Partners within the region including WSP, BAE Systems, AtkinsRéalis, Mace, Turner & Townsend, Egis and Mott MacDonald.

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s rapid development and growing economic activity, APM is committed to playing a key role in supporting project professionals in the region. Its goal is to build a strong local network of project professionals, promote best practices and provide opportunities for professional development.

Speaking at the launch event, Carilyn Burman, Director of Membership and Business Development at APM said: “I am delighted to be here this evening to mark this exciting milestone for APM, with the launch of our first Regional Network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“As the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world, our aim is to elevate the project profession and support individuals and organisations in delivering successful, sustainable projects. We want to support project professionals at every stage of their career, whether you are just starting out or leading major programs.

“APM brings together insights from diverse industries and sectors, ensuring that project managers in the Kingdom can learn from global best practices while applying them to local challenges and opportunities.”

APM’s Network will bring together a vibrant community of project professionals from across a wide range of industry sectors, creating a dedicated forum to connect, engage, and stay ahead of the latest developments shaping the project profession. Through a series of in‑person events and interactive webinars, the Network will examine the themes driving industry progress, including empowering the next generation of project managers, advancing skills and capability development, accelerating digital transformation, and promoting greater diversity across the profession.

Network Lead Nicola Henderson Reid said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of APM’s Network in the Kingdom, with significant growth underway across the sector. I look forward to welcoming APM members and the wider project community as we come together to share ideas, drive innovation, and champion the continuous development and advancement of the project profession.”

The Network’s first event will take place on 13 May 2026, hosted by APM Corporate Partner, Knight Frank. The theme of the event will be the construction of one of their flagship projects.

In 2025 APM began its international expansion with a Network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Republic of Ireland (ROI). The networks are in addition to APM’s current networks throughout the UK, Channel Islands and the Greater Bay Area of Hong Kong, which promote local engagement and support professional development through best practice across all sectors.

To find out more about APM and being part of the APM Network in Saudi Arabia visit www.apm.org.uk For information about other APM Networks internationally visit www.apm.org.uk/community

For more information or to speak to an APM spokesperson, please contact: Hayley Mountstevens, PR Officer at APM hayley.mountstevens@apm.org.uk

