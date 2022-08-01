The event in Riyadh showcased FinaMaze’s solution, business model and partners to relevant stakeholders within the industry.

Riyadh, KSA: FinaMaze, the ADGM-regulated asset management firm, has completed the Fintech Saudi regulatory program for which it was selected in March 2022, along with 11 other exceptional fintech companies within the MENA region.

In line with the graduation, the Fintech Saudi Demo Day was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Riyadh where the cohort presented their businesses after months of hard work in developing their product, strategy and acquiring partners, as well as aligning their business models with KSA regulations.

Attendees of the event also got the opportunity to connect with the startup founders first-hand and discuss options for collaborations after they complete their pitches.

Speaking about participation in the program event, CEO and Founder of FinaMaze, Mehdi Fichtali said: “After our valuable experience in the Fintech Saudi Program, we are willing to open an office in Riyadh to bring to KSA's investors and Family Offices our Digital Wealth Management Solution as well as to KSA Banks through white-labeling."

Fintech Saudi seeks to transform Saudi into a thriving fintech hub by supporting the development of the infrastructure required for the growth of the fintech industry, and building the capability and talent required by fintech companies, as well as supporting fintech entrepreneurs at every stage of their development.

Founded by a highly experienced team with decades of track record in capital markets and asset management, FinaMaze’s hybrid human/machine approach manages several portfolios tailor-made for each client’s risk fingerprint and goals.

To know more about how FinaMaze’s customized solutions can help you navigate the finance maze with their innovative investment products, kindly email support@finamaze.com.