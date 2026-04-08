Masaar Track continues to support elite training and community access at one of the UAE’s leading cycling facilities

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has renewed its partnership with the UAE Cycling Federation to utilise Masaar Track for a third consecutive year.

The extended agreement builds on a series of training sessions and community rides held over the past two years, and will see the UAE National Cycling Team return to the Masaar Cycling Track in in the Suyoh suburb of Sharjah for monthly sessions through June 2026.

The current season’s activities will continue until June, with monthly sessions taking place at Masaar Track, the 6.6km uninterrupted professional looped circuit featuring three bridges and four tunnels. Each session will include dedicated access for the public, allowing community cyclists to train alongside national team athletes.

Since the partnership began, the initiative has supported cyclists from all levels and age groups. In 2025, Masaar Track averaged 100 cyclists per day, reflecting growing interest in cycling across the UAE and underlining the appeal of the track, which is set within the country’s first forest community. The programme combines structured training opportunities with open community access, contributing to wider engagement in the sport.

Masaar Track is an inclusive track designed to accommodate cyclists of all skill levels, with dedicated lanes that support both high-performance training and recreational use. The facility is anchored by The Loop, a trackside hub that includes a café, retail space, and repair and rental services, and has hosted a range of cycling events since opening. A new security gate has been added for enhanced digital access, and Cyclists can now register via WhatsApp to receive latest news about training sessions and activations on the track.

Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer – Hospitality and Entertainment, Arada, said: “This partnership continues to demonstrate the role that well-planned infrastructure can play in supporting both professional sport and everyday activity. Masaar Track provides a setting where performance and accessibility are delivered together.”

Mansoor Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, said: “Our collaboration with Arada has helped expand access to high-quality training facilities while encouraging wider participation in cycling. Masaar Track has become an important venue for both athletes and the community. It also helped to engage people in sustainability and eco-friendly paths and the green and healthy way of life.”

Cycling continues to see strong growth in the UAE, supported by increased participation, new infrastructure and expanded programming. Partnerships such as this contribute to building a consistent pipeline for the sport at both grassroots and elite levels.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

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For more information about Arada: www.arada.com